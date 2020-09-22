NAPPANEE — NorthWood took another step forward toward repeating as Northern Lakes Conference championships in volleyball Tuesday, defeating Goshen, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15, on its home court in Nappanee.
The Panthers are now 14-4 overall and 4-0 in NLC play. NorthWood is now tied with Warsaw in the conference standings.
It was a competitive battle in the first set of the night between the Panthers and RedHawks, as neither team was able to build a significant lead throughout the first half of the set. With the score 14-13, though, NorthWood went on a mini 3-0 run to build its then-largest lead of the set to four. This forced Goshen to call a timeout.
“We had a really good serve, then a really good attack and then I think a block,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. “There were three or four points in a row that I really thought swung the momentum big time for us. Different girls — it wasn’t the same girl making those plays. We had three or four girls make some really awesome plays there.”
Out of the timeout, the Panthers went back to work. NorthWood scored the final two points of the set in style, as a block from senior Bre Wise and a kill from junior Alana Lehman on back-to-back points gave the Panthers the set one victory.
Lehman was featured early and often for NorthWood. She finished the match with seven kills, second to senior Ali Knepp’s 13 in the contest.
“For a while there, we haven’t gotten (Lehman) the ball I think enough, so tonight we tried to emphasize that we need to give her the ball,” Laidig said. “She produced some good kills, which open up those outside positions for us.”
NorthWood didn’t face much resistance in the second and third sets. They built early leads in both before holding off late Goshen rally attempts.
RedHawk coach Melanie Meyer was disappointed in her team’s effort. Goshen had won 10-straight matches heading into Tuesday night’s contest. The loss puts the RedHawks at 13-4 overall and 3-2 in NLC play.
“We came out not looking like ourselves at all,” Meyer said. “I said everything I could say to them in my repertoire to say, and just nothing seemed to be working. It wasn’t in them today.”
Goshen senior Brynn Shoup-Hill led the offensive attack for the RedHawks with 11 kills, while senior Megan Gallagher had 22 assists to lead the team.
The Panthers have been ranked in the Class 3A top five polls at different times this year and made a regional finals appearance in 2019. The status of the NorthWood program may have played a factor in the Goshen players’ minds, according to its head coach.
“Because of their history, maybe,” Meyer said. “I’ve been here long enough to kind of deter that.”
Laidig knows the success of last season — and the loss to Bellmont in the regional finals — is fueling her team this season.
“I think it hangs on, like that cliffhanger of that Bellmont game, too, and that drive to make sure we’re ready to go whenever,” Laidig said. “I think that’s big. When you have success, it breeds more success. I’m a big believer in that.”
