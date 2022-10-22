NAPPANEE — For the first time in over a decade, NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig got the chance to hoist a regional championship trophy.
Laidig — in her 14th year at NorthWood — last won a regional title in 2010.
After multiple gut-wrenching losses in the regional championship in recent seasons, the Panthers exorcised their demons at home Saturday, sweeping both Culver Academies and New Prairie in straight sets to advance to semistate next weekend against Bellmont. The Braves won the Norwell regional with victories over Delta and Benton Central.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Laidig said. “This is really special for us and especially this senior class. To be at home here, it’s a really big deal, and it’s awesome. … Our community has strong behind us, and it’s great to be in this position.”
The semistate match between NorthWood (28-6) and Bellmont (29-6) will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Plymouth High School. It is the second match of the day, following the Class 1A game between Blackhawk Christian and Southwood at 4 p.m.
NORTHWOOD 3, CULVER ACADEMIES 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-19)
Earlier in the week, Laidig was a little concerned with how her team would fair against a fresh Culver team after earning a two-set sweep over the Eagles in a tournament setting during the regular season.
After both teams traded punches throughout the first set, Laidig wouldn’t have much more to worry about as the match carried on.
With both teams tied at 17 in the first set, the Panthers rattled off six straight points before eventually upending Culver, 25-19, in the first set.
“It’s kind of what they do,” Laidig said. “I like to call them my ‘heart attack’ group. They like to ease into the match and relax, and then go. The first set all year has kind of been like that with them. … But again, like they always do, they got it together, and the play definitely went up from there.”
With help from the energy of the home crowd, NorthWood would own the second set. They’d jump out to 10-2 and 19-6 advantages before running away with the 25-9 set victory to go up two sets to none.
“We did a great job of serving,” Laidig said. “We didn’t miss very many times in that area in that aspect, and I thought we hit some big shots on their side of the court by putting the ball where we talked about putting it.”
In the third and final set, Culver Academies made some plays with its season on the line.
The Eagles and Panthers were neck-and-neck throughout the third set, with NorthWood maintaining a slight lead for the entirety of the frame.
Culver got to within three at 21-18, but NorthWood would go on to outscore its opponent 4-1 down the stretch to secure the three-set sweep with a 25-19 win.
Leading NorthWood individually in the match for kills were sophomores Claire Payne and Sophia Barber with 12 a piece.
Junior Karis Bennett had 10 kills in the match.
Four Panthers reached double-digits in digs, with senior Macy Lengacher earning 14, juniors Jessie Price and Hannah Chupp with 11 each and Bennett with 10.
Junior Emery Porter had 39 assists in the victory.
NORTHWOOD 3, NEW PRAIRIE 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19)
Similar to the matchup against Culver earlier in the day, NorthWood got off to a bit of a slow start in the first set.
New Prairie powered its way to a 9-2 lead to start the game, quickly quieting the pro-Panther crowd.
However, following a strong kill by Payne, the Panthers would go on a five-point scoring streak to trim the Cougars advantage to 9-7.
As the set went on, NorthWood’s momentum continued to build.
After weathering a small scoring streak by New Prairie, the Panthers scored five-straight points again to tie the frame at 13.
There’d be four ties down the stretch before NorthWood took an 18-17 lead and wouldn’t relinquish it.
The Panthers would win the first set, 25-23, behind four late kills from Barber.
“She was huge for us there,” said Laidig of Barber. “That’s who we look to in those situations. It wasn’t a great start for us, but she did a great job of finishing late in the first set.”
The Panthers seemed to play a lot more free in the second set, owning the Cougars throughout the frame.
NorthWood opened its advantage to 10-3 and 19-11 before eventually winning 25-16.
“After winning that first set, you could see a growth in confidence in our kids,” Laidig said. “In the second set, we were really clean, and I thought we served them tough. It helped that we didn’t have a lot of errors either.”
In the third and final set of the match, New Prairie played with an added sense of urgency, leading over NorthWood, 19-18, late in the set.
However, seven-straight points from the Panthers dashed any hopes of a fourth set for the visitors.
In the win, Barber (16) and Bennett (10) led the Panthers in kills, while Lengacher (21) and Barber (17) led the team in digs.
Additionally, Porter had 44 assists and 10 digs in the regional final.