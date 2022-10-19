NAPPANEE — After winning its fourth-straight Class 3A sectional championship with wins over Wawasee and Fairfield last Saturday, the NorthWood volleyball team is making its return to the regional round this weekend in hopes of winning its first regional title since 2010.
“It’s awesome to be back in this position,” NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig said. “I told the team (Tuesday), it’s always exciting when you win a sectional. The feelings are always different with each team every year. … We’re really looking forward to getting another chance in regional, especially here at home.”
With the added advantage of hosting the regional this year, the worry of travel and preparation for the day becomes much less of a problem.
“We were fortunate over the last three years to get to travel to regionals,” Laidig said. “But it can really be a nightmare logistically. We’d have to get them here at like 6 a.m. and do a quick workout to get them awake. We’d have to worry about traveling over in a bus and figure out what to do with all that time in-between games. So, being able to stay here and play at home is a really huge deal in my opinion.”
This year, in preparation for its regional semifinal game against Culver Academies (19-14), NorthWood (26-6) won’t have to be to the gymnasium until around 10 a.m. for the noon matchup.
Additionally, with volleyball being a game of high energy, a pro-Panther crowd should help give the NorthWood players some added juice during its quest for a regional championship.
“I just feel like it’ll be so much easier playing on our home court and already being familiar with it,” NorthWood junior Emery Porter said. “It makes it a lot easier for everyone to come watch and support. Actually having a student section here will be great too.”
Culver Academies may have a decent following Saturday afternoon given the drive from Culver to Nappanee being just 50 minutes, but the Panthers should hold the advantage both in the stands and on the court.
The two teams faced off in late September in a tournament setting where the Panthers upended the Eagles, 25-11, 25-12, in two sets.
While NorthWood is the favorited team on paper and should feel confident going into the match, Laidig and her team know the Eagles feature talent on the other side of net in players like junior Jenna Kerr (251 kills and 197 digs) and senior Reilly Wiedeman (207 kills and 175 digs).
“We had a really good day in that tournament,” Laidig said. “For us, things were going really well. (Culver) has two players that set and play middle. And for them, that’s hard, because the setter and the middle hitter does a lot of work. That’s a lot of running around, so in a tournament setting, I think they got worn out by the time they faced us at the end of the day. … We’ve been able to get some more film to evaluate, which should help prepare us for a team that’s tall and serves very well.”
“We just have to focus on what we do right,” added Porter of facing Culver. “If we do that and kind of pinpoint what they do wrong, I think we’ll be good (Saturday).”
If NorthWood takes care of Culver in the regional semifinal, the Panthers will move on to the regional championship to play the winner of Hammond Bishop Noll (28-5) and New Prairie (26-8) at 6 p.m.
Both the Warriors and Cougars had strong seasons culminating with dominant efforts in the sectional round.
The Warriors won their three matches by outscoring their opponents 9-1 in sets, while the Cougars swept all three of their opponents to move on with a 9-0 set record in the sectional.
Both teams present unique challenges, but Laidig and her staff are preparing scouting reports for both teams if her Panthers are able to advance to Saturday night’s title game.
“That can be a really hard balance,” said Laidig of a potential quick turnaround Saturday. “It’s nice that we have played Culver to have an idea of what to expect from them. We’ve assigned our coaches multiple teams this week. One is looking over Bishop Noll and one is looking over New Prairie, so we will have some kind of game plan to look over with the girls if need be.”
In each of the three seasons prior to this one, the Panthers have been eliminated by Bellmont in the regional round.
However, this year, NorthWood’s recent kryptonite resides in a different regional, setting up a potential matchup with the Braves during semistate.
First, though, the Panthers must zero in on each matches this weekend, using their past regional exits to help fuel them forward into next week.
“I think the girls are lighter this week after facing the pressure of sectional,” Laidig said. “Playing Wawasee and Fairfield at home I think took a lot out of them. This week, they’ve come back focused, ready to go and not so tense. So, I’m hoping that all of that carries over into Saturday.”