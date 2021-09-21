GOSHEN — NorthWood volleyball kept its chances at an outright Northern Lakes Conference championship alive with a solid 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 over Goshen Tuesday in a conference match in The Maple City.
The win improved the Panthers to an impressive 18-2 overall and 4-0 in NLC contests.
“I thought we did come out focused and not create a bunch of unforced errors and not give them points,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said.
NorthWood was rarely phased throughout the three-set victory. The closest the match was happened in the second set, when Goshen opened up a quick 4-1 lead. The Panthers rallied, though, and eventually took a big lead thanks to the serving of Maddy Chupp. The sophomore took a 7-7 tie and opened it up to a 14-7 NorthWood lead, one they would never relinquish.
Chupp finished with four service aces in the match to lead her team in that category.
On the flip side, Goshen struggled to serve all night. The RedHawks had three service errors in the first set alone, costing them a chance to cut into the deficit they faced.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Goshen coach Melanie Hochstetler of the service errors. “We talk about it all the time in practice that, once we get the ball back or we get a break, that you have to take advantage of it. Something we’ve been struggling with is not taking full advantage of it.”
Goshen (7-16, 0-5 NLC) is next in action Thursday when they host Concord in another NLC contest. For Hochstetler, she has one focus for her team as the regular season winds down.
“Consistency,” Hochstetler said. “Keeping the ball in play, especially when we’ve had some errors. Also putting the ball away when we need it the most.”
Offensively, NorthWood was led by freshman Sophia Barber’s 11 kills, with freshman Claire Payne and sophomore Karis Bennett adding six kills each as well. Senior Annika Bennett and junior Macy Lengacher had 10 digs each, with Bennett also adding 26 assists. Laidig was very complimentary of the way Bennett played not only Tuesday, but throughout the season so far.
“She quietly gets so many things, statistically,” said Laidig of Bennett. “Just always, ‘Oh, there’s another (stat) for her.’ She had 14 digs (Monday against Tippecanoe Valley), the same as Macy. … And, she always serves really tough. Her server rating is always one of the top ones. She’s consistent, and she’s making really good choices with all of the hitters we do have I think. And, she gets kills in games when we need her to. She’s sneaky, but she does a really good job.”
NorthWood is now tied with Warsaw with 4-0 conference marks. Those two teams are set to meet each other next Thursday, Sept. 30, in Warsaw. Before then, the Panthers will play Northridge this Thursday and the Tigers will host Wawasee this Thursday as well. If both Warsaw and NorthWood get past their respective NLC opponents this week, their matchup on the 30th will be for a guaranteed share of the conference title.
As far as things Laidig would like to see her team work on before the matchup with Warsaw, finding offensive rhythm is high among them. Senior middle hitter Alana Lehman has been dealing with a sore ankle, which has jolted some of the flow of the Panthers’ offense.
“(Lehman) carries a lot of our energy in that she makes our offense go really smooth, and so we need to work back into where we’re smooth and not waiting here, there and everywhere,” Laidig said. “We need to get smoother, offensively, in getting ready for those big games.”
