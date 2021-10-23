OSSIAN — Once Bellmont started rolling, they could rarely be stopped.
What started as a top-five showdown for a Class 3A volleyball regional title ended in a beatdown of the No. 4 Braves to No. 5 NorthWood. The Panthers had no answers for Bellmont (29-5) as the Braves cruised to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-6 championship win at Norwell High School.
“They were ready to play,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig of Bellmont. “That’s their ‘on,’ and it’s really, really good and really hard to defend. They played really tough, and when they do that, they’re really, really good.”
Bellmont coach Craig Krull credited his team’s preparation for why they were able to hold NorthWood to just 29 total points scored in the match.
“For us (Saturday), it was definitely knowing NorthWood’s personnel, where they like to hit and adjusting our defense,” Krull said. “We kind of got NorthWood in a trap, and they couldn’t get out of it just based on our quick offense. So, that’s what kind of set the tone, that NorthWood maybe didn’t have the answers to where we were playing defense.”
NorthWood beat Northwestern, 3-1, in the regional semifinal earlier in the day, while Bellmont beat Angola by the same score.
After a strong first set from the Braves, the Panthers started the second one well, going up 5-3. That would be the last time NorthWood would be close in the match, as Bellmont would rattle off a 14-0 run in the set to make it a 17-5 lead. Senior Emma Mills was the catalyst for the Braves on that scoring surge, serving the ball into different spots on the court and keeping the Panthers off-balance.
“Up a little bit and with a little bit of float, so it was hard for our girls to read and get in there soon enough to make a good pass,” said Laidig on what made Mills’ serving so effective in the second set. “She really hurt us there.”
For Bellmont, senior Meg Saalfrank led the way with 15 kills. The Braves then had four players with seven kills each — seniors Avery Ball and Katelyn Rumschlag, and sophomores Jackie Sutter and Delaney Lawson.
Laidig said they prepared for Bellmont’s setter, junior Lauren Ross, to be more of an offensive weapon, in terms of recording kills. This is what helped the Braves get numerous clean scoring chances from multiple hitters.
“We were committing someone to (Ross) and I think our middles got caught up in making sure she didn’t score, but we didn’t get out to their big hitters either,” Laidig said.
The Panthers were led on offense by freshman Claire Payne’s four kills. Junior Macy Lengacher had 22 digs and senior Annika Bennett led with eight assists.
NorthWood’s season comes to an end with a 32-3 record, with two of those losses coming to regional champions in Bellmont and Penn (Class 4A). Along the way, the Panthers won multiple invitational titles and a Northern Lakes Conference championship.
“I don’t know, in all the years I’ve been coaching, where I’ve not had an issue about a kid being frustrated about not getting playing time,” said Laidig is what sticks out to here about the 2021 NorthWood team. “Everybody bought in. Now, they may have been frustrated —I hope they were, right? — but you didn’t see it. It was just complete support and just a group of kids that really enjoyed each other.”
The Panthers graduate just two seniors in Alana Lehman and Annika Bennett. Those two have been part of three-straight regional teams, which means a lot to Laidig.
“When you get three years with kids — I’m involved with all of our kids, but when they’re with you at practice every day, they’re great kids,” Laidig said. “Alana’s personality is just funny, energetic; you can just see it on the court. And, Annika is so smart and such a good person. We’re going to miss them.
“I told the girls that, yeah, we are young, but you don’t get to be on this team anymore. Sports is all about clicking, and they were pretty special.”
