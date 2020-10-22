NAPPANEE — When the NorthWood volleyball team started practice Sept. 30, they were getting ready to put the final touches on a game plan for their match the next night against Warsaw.
By the time the practice was over, most of the Panther players and coaches were in tears.
Three NorthWood players were pulled from practice that day due to COVID-19 contact tracing, all of which were key players for the Panthers. Seniors Ali Knepp and Alea Minnich, along with junior Annika Bennett, were made unavailable for at least seven days, leaving NorthWood with minimal time to prepare a brand new rotation against Warsaw in what was the de facto Northern Lakes Conference championship match.
“It was just difficult,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. “They came at different increments; it wasn’t like they pulled them all at once. … There was a lot of tears from the girls. It was kind of emotional. Nobody knows how to react to that because it’s not happened before.”
“It was pretty awful, especially because we had Warsaw the next day,” senior setter Kendal Miller added. “I definitely cried a lot, especially with the people that got taken away. Annika and Ali, they both play all the way around, and Alea is amazing outside. So, we had to have two new outside hitters.”
While the short-term loss may have been difficult for the Panthers, it built the team’s resolve for the long run. That resolve came into play in last Saturday’s sectional final against Wawasee, where the Warriors rallied from 2-0 down to force a fifth set, only for NorthWood to win the decisive set for their second-straight Class 3A sectional championship.
“These girls are so competitive, they’re so resilient,” Laidig said. “All three of them — Ali, Alea and Annika — if you looked at their stats from the games that they came back? Unbelievable. … I think that says a lot to where their mindset was. When they weren’t at practice, they were getting ready to come back.”
The No. 9 Panthers (26-7) now have their sights set on No. 1 Bellmont (21-4) in the Class 3A regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday at Norwell High School in Ossian. No. 3 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (29-2) takes on Eastern (22-13) in the other semifinal at noon. The championship game is set for 7 p.m.
GAME BREAKDOWN
Last season, NorthWood had a dominant outside hitter in Maddy Payne, who racked up 421 kills in her senior season. This year, the offensive attack has been more spread out. Three players have more than 200 kills for NorthWood: Knepp (224), Minnich (223), junior Alana Lehman (223).
“What made us tough this year is that it is that team aspect,” Laidig said. “There’s not a Maddy Payne or a Kate (Rulli) to focus on. I think it makes a team hard to scout or get ready for when anybody can get the job done, and our defense has been so good.”
Bellmont is similar to the Panthers in terms of offensive balance. The Braves have five players with more than 100 kills this season, led by senior Sophie Krull’s 205.
“We are a similar team to them in the sense that they don’t have just one person,” Laidig said. “If you look at their stats or talk to people that they play, almost all six of their attackers have averaged two kills per set. You can’t key-up on anybody. … They’re pretty solid and a good defensive team.”
Both Laidig and Miller said strong serving will be the key for NorthWood if they want to upset the top-ranked Bellmont team.
“A couple big keys will be serving aggressively at them and also just having fun,” Miller said. “Sometimes, we get too serious and play too timid or scared. So, having fun is just a really big part of it. I think it makes us play better as a team.”
“We’ve got to serve tough,” Laidig added. “We have to serve really tough and not make errors on our own that they don’t force.”
PLAYING FREELY
NorthWood went into last year’s regionals as the favorite, ranked No. 3 in the class. They won the semifinal match and led Bellmont, 2-0, in the final before the Braves won the final three sets to end the Panthers’ season in heartbreaking fashion.
This year, NorthWood enters as the underdog against Bellmont. Laidig and Miller both think that could be an advantage for them this Saturday.
“I don’t think any pressure is really on us, so I think we will go in more having fun than being serious or scared,” Miller said. “It will definitely be different from last year when we were expected to beat those teams.”
“I try to tell them that there’s not pressure,” added Laidig of her message to her team. “This is a bonus for us. If you had asked us at the beginning of the season if we would get to play in a regional, we probably would’ve said ‘no’ if we were being realistic.
“This is extra, and you have to go out there and have fun. These kids play best when they’re having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.