NAPPANEE — Last Saturday, a 12-year drought came to a screeching halt for NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig and the Panthers.
On their home court in front of a large amount of NorthWood fans, the Panthers swept New Prairie in three sets to earn their first volleyball regional championship since the 2010 season.
“It was awesome,” said NorthWood senior Macy Lengacher of winning the regional title. “With it being my last game at The Pit, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. It was a rewarding feeling to know that we finally got (the regional championship), especially with us having been so close my entire high school career.”
“We had our chance to be excited about that and celebrate that,” Laidig added. “But now it’s time to focus on getting to work.”
The Panthers (28-6) have been hard at work over the past few days, practicing and preparing for the team that’s prevented them from winning a regional title the prior three seasons.
Bellmont (29-6) comes into Saturday’s semistate bout having won yet another regional championship last weekend with three-set victories over Delta (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) and Benton Central (25-12, 25-22, 25-17).
The Panthers and Braves meet Saturday at Plymouth High School, with the match starting at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“They are really well coached, and they are tough kids,” said Laidig of Bellmont. “Bellmont’s head coach, Craig Krull, is a very savvy, smart coach and his kids adjust well during a game. They are obviously winners, so one of the biggest keys to this game will be how well we adjust. At the same time, we have to do what we do. At this point, we have some really great hitters and a great defense. If we execute and don’t get too many errors, there are points to be had.”
The Braves have won 26 of their 29 matches in three-set sweeps and are currently an eight-match win streak in which they’ve won 23 sets in a row.
Juniors Delaney Lawson and Jackie Sutter are aggressive attackers for Bellmont, leading the team with 409 and 318 kills, respectively.
Junior Sami Christen has 493 digs this season and senior Lauren Ross has 645 assists, both of which lead the Braves in those respective categories.
In regards to the recent matchups between the two teams, the Braves won in 2019 in five sets, 2020 in three sets and 2021 in three sets, all in the regional tournament.
However, the Panthers and Braves have already once this season back on Sept. 17. Bellmont would win in three sets, but NorthWood proved to be a very formidable opponent, losing all three sets by the same 24-26 score after being dominated in 2021 by the same team.
“I’m glad we got to play them earlier in the season,” Laidig said. “I think that was a huge step in the right direction of just knowing what to expect when it comes to Bellmont. We went over there and played 24-26 three times in a row.
“I’ve spent a lot of time rewatching that game, and the great thing is there are more points to be had there. … At the same time, we know it’s going to be point-for-point, and we know that every little thing will matter.”
“I honestly think we could’ve played better,” added Lengacher of the regular season matchup with Bellmont. “And knowing that it was that close, I think, is a benefit for us. I remember we played strong defense against them in that match, and I think if we can place the ball in the right spots offensively, play aggressive and be smart with the ball, we can win.”
Another key that could end up helping NorthWood in Saturday’s semistate matchup with the Braves is the amount of extra time to prep.
In two of the three regional matches, the Panthers only had hours to prepare.
This year, a week of preparation allows for NorthWood to watch film and create multiple different offensive and defensive strategies.
“We’ll obviously have a much better plan of attack,” Laidig said. “Before (in regionals), we really had to focus on winning that first game. If you don’t get past that first game, you don’t even get a chance against Bellmont. So, having more time to look into them, see them and be ready for what they’re going to bring are all good things.”