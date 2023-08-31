NAPPANEE — NorthWood had its multi-faceted attack on display Thursday, Aug. 31 in Northern Lakes Conference volleyball at The Pit.
Using many ways to score, the Panthers bested Concord 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22.
“It’s a huge advantage,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said, who got 14 kills from 6-foot-1 defending conference kills leader Claire Payne,11 kills each from senior Karis Bennett and junior Tatum Evers plus four aces from Evers and two from junior Sophia Barber as part of a diversified arsenal. “I think you could see it in the third set. All the hitters were on and not making mistakes.”
“In the third set (Concord’s) blockers didn’t know where to go. Any one of our girls can get kills.”
“When Claire’s on, not very many people are going to block us.”
NorthWood improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the NLC while Concord fell to 6-3 and 0-2.
Set four and the match was closed out by two kills from Bennett. The Minutemen led 12-8 and then the Panthers went on a 11-4 run for a 19-16 lead. There were ties at 20-all and 21-all and NorthWood seized the advantage for good with a Bennett kill to make it 22-21.
At 24 minutes, it was the longest set of the night.
Set 3 wrapped with kills by Evers and Payne. After Concord tallied the first two points, NorthWood held leads of 9-3, 12-5 and 17-6 on the way to taking a 2-1 edge in sets.
Set 2 concluded with Concord senior Dominique Stilley notching two of her team-best 15 kills.
“We have been on her like crazy in practice to be an option every single time,” Minutemen coach Kelly Chupp said of Stilley. “She’s such a great player for us.”
“She did a really great job staying with the (Panther) middles and had a lot of great touches in the front.”
Concord led 14-8 then saw NorthWood pull within 17-15 in the second set. The Minutemen lead was 18-16 after a Payne kill then the visitors closed out the set on a 7-3 run. The Panthers’ last lead in the second set was at 3-2.
Set one ended on a Concord passing error. NorthWood led 11-5 then the Minutemen rallied to within 14-13 only to have the Panthers take back the momentum by scoring eight of the next 10 points. Concord’s lone lead in the set was at 2-1.
Minutemen coach Kelly Chupp said she saw bright spots, but inconsistency.
“At time we serve-received really well and stayed in system and were scoring,” Chupp said. “At the end we were struggling.”
“We had a good game plan and at times we executed well, but we just didn’t always finish.”
Senior Ava Brewton contributed nine kills for the Minutemen.
On the season, NorthWood has won 18 of 24 sets and Concord 17 of 22.
VOLLEYBALLNORTHWOOD def. CONCORD 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22.
NorthWood: Aces — Tatum Evers 4, Sophia Barber 2. Assists — Emery Porter 22, Anna Roeder 22. Kills — Claire Payne 14, Evers 11, Karis Bennett 11. Blocks — Evers 3, Hannah Chupp 3. Digs — Jessie Price 31, Bennett 14.
Concord: Aces — Claire Campanello 3. Assists — Campanello 21, Kambrya Zilm 8. Kills — Dominique Stilley 15, Ava Brewton 9. Blocks — Stilley 2, Dani Aplin 2. Digs — Baylee Franklin 34, Brewton 19.
Records: NorthWood 7-1, 1-0, Concord 6-3 (0-2 NLC).
JV: NorthWood def. Concord 25-17, 25-15.