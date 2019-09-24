GOSHEN — NorthWood has a way of wearing down the opposition.
Goshen found that out Tuesday night in a Northern Lakes Conference volleyball match.
Led by senior Maddy Payne (23 kills) and junior Alea Minnich (13 kills), the visiting Panthers (19-3, 4-0) topped the RedHawks 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17.
“Our offense got tiresome for them as it went on,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig. “We just kept going after it.”
Senior Kate Rulli’s play in the middle was also a key for the Panthers.
“Especially in that last game, she blocked a few balls and put two or three away toward the end of the game — hard.”
Goshen jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 1. NorthWood went up 11-6 on consecutive service aces by senior left-hander Caroline Mullet.
On a night when Brynn Shoup-Hill had 14 kills for the RedHawks, she put a shot down to pull her team within 15-9.
The last five points of the game came on a kill by Panthers senior Grace Kniesly, kill by Payne, two Goshen attack errors and another Kniesly kill.
Game 2 saw the RedHawks take a 13-7 lead on a kill by junior K.T. Detweiler. NorthWood sliced the advantage to 13-10 on a Payne kill.
The Goshen lead went back to 18-11 on a kill by senior Lizzy Kirkton, who finished the night with 14.
“We have a lot of good pieces that make us a real good volleyball team,” said RedHawks coach Doug West. “We were able to attack well with our big hitters (Kirkton, Shoup-Hill and Detweiler).
“All three of them provide a strong offensive presence all six rotations.”
It was 21-20 in favor of the RedHawks when they scored four of the game’s last six points — last last coming on a NorthWood attack error.
Game 3 opened with Goshen leading 3-0 only to see the Panthers go in front 12-8 on a stuff block by Payne and Mullet.
The visitors’ lead was as high as 11 at 20-9 before the RedHawks roared back to get within five at 23-18.
NorthWood closed on Game 3 on a change-of-pace kill by Payne and kill by senior Gracie Clark.
The fourth game saw the Panthers lead 14-8 on a Payne ace.
Goshen stayed close and was down 19-14 thanks to a shared stuff block by Lizzy Kirkton and sophomore Abby Wileman.
The match ended with a RedHawks attack error.
“Game 4 we did not play with good energy,” said West. “We just didn’t have that instinct to fight to win long rallies.
“I’m not taking anything away from NorthWood. They’re a good team.
They’re a very good defensive team. They pick up every thing off-speed. We don’t pick up balls that are off-speed.”
Both teams play home NLC matches — NorthWood against Northridge and Goshen against Concord.
NORTHWOOD def. GOSHEN 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
NorthWood: Aces — Kennedy Hochstetler 2, Caroline Mullet 2. Assists — Mullet 54. Kills — Maddy Payne 23, Alea Minnich 13. Blocks — Kate Rulli 2. Digs — Hochstetler 20.
Goshen: Aces — K.T. Detweiler 1. Assists — Megan Gallagher 34. Kills — Lizzy Kirkton 14, Brynn Shoup-Hill 14. Blocks — Detweiler 2, Shoup-Hill 2. Digs — Sophia Kirkton 14, Detweiler 9.
Records: NorthWood 19-3 (4-0 NLC), Goshen 13-6 (2-3 NLC).
JV: NorthWood def. Goshen 25-10, 25-20.
C-team: NorthWood def. Goshen 25-8, 25-15.
