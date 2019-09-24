GOSHEN — NorthWood has a way of wearing down the opposition.

Goshen found that out Tuesday night in a Northern Lakes Conference volleyball match.

Led by senior Maddy Payne (23 kills) and junior Alea Minnich (13 kills), the visiting Panthers (19-3, 4-0) topped the RedHawks 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17.

“Our offense got tiresome for them as it went on,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig. “We just kept going after it.”

Senior Kate Rulli’s play in the middle was also a key for the Panthers.

“Especially in that last game, she blocked a few balls and put two or three away toward the end of the game — hard.”

Goshen jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 1. NorthWood went up 11-6 on consecutive service aces by senior left-hander Caroline Mullet.

On a night when Brynn Shoup-Hill had 14 kills for the RedHawks, she put a shot down to pull her team within 15-9.

The last five points of the game came on a kill by Panthers senior Grace Kniesly, kill by Payne, two Goshen attack errors and another Kniesly kill.

Game 2 saw the RedHawks take a 13-7 lead on a kill by junior K.T. Detweiler. NorthWood sliced the advantage to 13-10 on a Payne kill.

The Goshen lead went back to 18-11 on a kill by senior Lizzy Kirkton, who finished the night with 14.

“We have a lot of good pieces that make us a real good volleyball team,” said RedHawks coach Doug West. “We were able to attack well with our big hitters (Kirkton, Shoup-Hill and Detweiler).

“All three of them provide a strong offensive presence all six rotations.”

It was 21-20 in favor of the RedHawks when they scored four of the game’s last six points — last last coming on a NorthWood attack error.

Game 3 opened with Goshen leading 3-0 only to see the Panthers go in front 12-8 on a stuff block by Payne and Mullet.

The visitors’ lead was as high as 11 at 20-9 before the RedHawks roared back to get within five at 23-18.

NorthWood closed on Game 3 on a change-of-pace kill by Payne and kill by senior Gracie Clark.

The fourth game saw the Panthers lead 14-8 on a Payne ace.

Goshen stayed close and was down 19-14 thanks to a shared stuff block by Lizzy Kirkton and sophomore Abby Wileman.

The match ended with a RedHawks attack error.

“Game 4 we did not play with good energy,” said West. “We just didn’t have that instinct to fight to win long rallies.

“I’m not taking anything away from NorthWood. They’re a good team.

They’re a very good defensive team. They pick up every thing off-speed. We don’t pick up balls that are off-speed.”

Both teams play home NLC matches — NorthWood against Northridge and Goshen against Concord.

NORTHWOOD def. GOSHEN 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

NorthWood: Aces — Kennedy Hochstetler 2, Caroline Mullet 2. Assists — Mullet 54. Kills — Maddy Payne 23, Alea Minnich 13. Blocks — Kate Rulli 2. Digs — Hochstetler 20.

Goshen: Aces — K.T. Detweiler 1. Assists — Megan Gallagher 34. Kills — Lizzy Kirkton 14, Brynn Shoup-Hill 14. Blocks — Detweiler 2, Shoup-Hill 2. Digs — Sophia Kirkton 14, Detweiler 9.

Records: NorthWood 19-3 (4-0 NLC), Goshen 13-6 (2-3 NLC).

JV: NorthWood def. Goshen 25-10, 25-20.

C-team: NorthWood def. Goshen 25-8, 25-15.

