MIDDLEBURY — Coming into Thursday’s contest, the Northridge volleyball team desperately needed a strong performance to help alleviate some of its struggles during the last few matches.
The Raiders had lost four of their last five contests since Saturday — including three in a row — coming into Thursday’s home game with Northern Lakes Conference-rival Goshen.
Northridge fell behind early following a close first-set victory for the RedHawks, but from then on, the Raiders rattled off three-straight set wins to upend Goshen 23-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7 and earn their first conference victory of the season.
“It was always our mindset (Thursday),” Northridge head coach Taeja Davis said. “We’ve kind of been in a bit of a losing streak for the past week now, and there’s just been a lot of internal negatives. (Thursday), we focused on just positives only, and it really showed. They respond when they get their mind right, and it was very exciting to see.”
Northridge (15-6, 1-2 NLC) found itself in a dogfight with Goshen (11-7, 1-3 NLC) during a first set where it seemed every point was critical.
The Raiders and RedHawks went back-and-forth during the first half of the set before Northridge built up some breathing room behind a 16-13 advantage.
Soon after, though, Goshen put an impressive run together, scoring five straight points to build an 18-16 lead.
Northridge rallied and stayed within a point late at 21-20, but from there, the RedHawks scored three straight to go up 24-20 before hanging on to win 25-23.
“We managed to avoid more errors in the first set compared to the rest of the match,” Goshen head coach Melanie Hochstetler said. “I think that if we would’ve played the game we did in the first set, we could’ve won.”
Despite a discouraging loss in the first set for Northridge, the Raiders flipped the match’s momentum quickly with consistent play during the final three sets.
What was a tight match to begin with quickly turned into a dominating sequence from Northridge, with the Raiders building a 22-9 lead after outscoring the RedHawks 20-7 following what was a 2-2 tie early on.
Northridge would then go on to tie the contest at one set a piece following the 25-11 win.
“We made sure we stayed behind the ball,” said Davis of her message to the team following the opening-set loss. “That was a big key because in that first set, we got underneath the ball quite a bit. Keeping our bodies in an athletic stance so that we had more control over the outcome made a big difference.”
The momentum built from the second set, coupled with some sloppy play from Goshen, helped Northridge control the narrative during the third and fourth sets.
The Raiders and RedHawks went toe-to-toe in the third set, with the teams tied at 11 at one point in the frame.
However, Northridge picked up its energy and intensity the rest of the way, going on an eight-point scoring streak up 17-14 to secure the third set with a 25-14 victory.
The Raiders made easy work of the RedHawks in the fourth set, leading 20-2 at one point before eventually winning the set, 25-7, and the match 3-1.
“We did a lot of things well (during the last three sets),” Davis said. “We had a good serve/receive (rate), we passed really well and really all of our centers made smart decisions for most of the match.”
Northridge was led statistically by multiple players Thursday evening.
Senior Gia Rowen led the team with 11 kills, while junior Lauren Berger and senior Amelia Driver were next with 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Senior Mya Dugle was first on her team with 20 digs and junior Faith Miller had the most assists with 33.
The Raiders will look to keep building on Thursday night’s performance Saturday against Elkhart.
On the other side, while Goshen suffered a disappointing loss, the RedHawks have had an improved season, having already surpassed their win total from a year ago.
“I’d say the comradery,” said Hochstetler when asked about the biggest difference in her team this season. “The team’s a lot closer this year. They are getting along on and off the court, and their energy overall has been better. (Thursday) didn’t reflect that change in energy, but as the season has progressed, they’ve just become a lot more comfortable in their play.”