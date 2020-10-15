WARSAW — The Elkhart Lions and Northridge Raiders advanced to the Class 4A Sectional 4 volleyball semifinals Thursday with victories in quarterfinal action at Warsaw High School. Elkhart defeated Goshen, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13, while Northridge knocked off Concord 21-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-10.
This sets up semifinal matches Saturday between Elkhart (20-11) and the host Warsaw Tigers (21-8) at 11 a.m., following by Northridge (9-15) taking on No. 7 Penn (27-5) at 12:30 p.m. The sectional championship match will be at 7 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE OUTLAST SHORTHANDED CONCORD
At 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Concord had its full roster of 15 volleyball players. By the time their match against Northridge started at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Minutemen were down to eight available athletes.
Two positive COVID-19 tests and five others forced into quarantine via contact tracing left Concord without seven players, including three starters. Minutemen coach Kelly Chupp was able to hold one practice with the eight players before making the trip down to Warsaw on Thursday night.
“Mentally, this has taken a toll on us,” Concord coach Kelly Chupp said. “We’ve never practiced this lineup before (Thursday) … We practiced (Wednesday) and found out we lost two more girls to contact tracing. So, what we practiced (Wednesday) wasn’t what we ended up with (Thursday). It was a tough day-and-a-half; a lot of adversity. I’m really, really proud of the girls fighting really, really hard.”
Concord played a spirited first set, beating the Raiders, 25-21, in the opening frame. They then took control of the second set, erasing a 17-15 deficit to take a 19-17 lead. They would build the lead to as high as four before getting its first set point attempt at 24-21.
The Minutemen would end up being one point away from winning the set on seven different occasions, but couldn’t finish off Northridge. Eventually, the Raiders scored three-straight points of their own to win the second set, 30-28.
“I think the [second] set was big for us as a team to learn how to overcome the adversary within our own minds and get our rhythm back and figure out how to play as a team in order to truly compete the way that we can,” Northridge coach Taeja Davis said.
Northridge took over the rest of the match, winning the final two sets by a comfortable margin.
“I’m really proud of the girls that stepped up tonight,” Chupp said. “They really hadn’t seen the court a lot all season. I’m just really proud of them; we fought hard really until halfway through that game. We were exhausted.”
While Chupp believes her team ran out of gas, Davis thought another factor may have affected the Minutemen.
“I don’t feel like it was energy … it’s an environmental thing,” Davis said. “Sectionals can get in your head if you let it, and that’s a deciding factor on which team’s going to end on the top and which one’s going to end on the bottom.”
Senior Makena Knepp led the Northridge offense with 13 kills, while senior Kacie Mohan had 26 assists.
For Concord, juniors Bailei Mayo and Gabriella Norwood had six kills each, with senior Madison Loge adding 31 assists. The Minutemen’s season comes to an end with a 12-9 record.
ELKHART SWEEPS GOSHEN
Quick starts to the first and second sets led the Lions past Goshen in the first semifinal match of the night. Elkhart jumped ahead to 16-2 leads in both sets. Lions coach Jacquie Rost contributed the big starts to serving the ball well. Elkhart totaled 13 serving aces in the match, including seven from junior Rylee Miller.
“We really did want a quick start, and I think it was really fueled by tough serving,” Rost said. “I think it put Goshen out of system right away. If you’re out of system, you’re not getting a great first attack, and if you’re setting your opponent a fairly easy ball, that’s tough. I credit our serving: we’ve worked really hard on our serving the last couple of weeks.”
While Elkhart jumped to a big lead in the first set, the RedHawks battled back to within eight, 25-17, by the end of the set. This left Goshen coach Melanie Meyer hopeful her team would play well in the rest of the match.
“I felt really confident going into the second set; we had a lot of momentum,” Meyer said. “But it just kind of got stopped quickly.”
The third set started off tied at six, but then a 5-0 Elkhart run opened the floodgates for the Lions.
Elkhart senior Michaela Whitaker led the offensive attack with nine kills, while junior Maddie Boomershine had 23 assists.
For Goshen, the season ends with a 22-10 record. Senior Brynn Shoup-Hill led the offense with six kills on the night.
It was Meyer’s first season at the helm of the RedHawk program, and she’s hoping to build off the success they had from this past season into future years.
“I just want to build the confidence in the program … just build the confidence that we can win any set that we go into,” Meyer said.
