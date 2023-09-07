DUNLAP — Concord took early leads in each set Thursday night, but Mishawaka used late pushes and more control to pick up a sweep over the Minutemen.
“We did not play our best… in every aspect,” Concord head coach Kelly Chupp said looking for words afterwards. “We thought we were prepared, had a good game plan and we didn’t execute really anything that we had talked about.”
“Mentally, from the beginning of the season that’s what we’ve talked about is being able to still be confident and aggressive even when you’re struggling. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Mishawaka entered the contest at 1-1 in Northern Lakes play. On the flip side, Concord had yet to pick up its first conference win after an 0-2 start. Things looked favorable for Chupp’s side early.
The first set began with a Minutemen 6-3 lead, but soon the attacking errors would spell trouble for Concord. Issues at the net and several center line violations caused havoc on the Minutemen’s front line.
Mishawaka was happy to take each free point from Concord and used that energy to play some sharp defense and hold off anything the Minutemen could place accurately, bringing the visitors to take the opening set 25-17.
Bringing the energy in the second set, Concord nearly held the lead the whole way. Playing much cleaner and attacking the sweet spots of the Cavemen defense, the Minutemen looked much more in control.
That wouldn’t hold long though. Trailing 22-19, Mishawaka used some incredible defense by sending multiple bodies to the ground in an attempt to save the second set. That effort sent the next five points the Cavemen’s way, resulting in a 24-22 Mishawaka lead.
The battle wasn’t over.
Chupp’s squad rattled off two-straight, including an emphatic kill from senior Ava Brewton to tie it at 24. Mishawaka would win the next two, bringing the 26-24 second-set win to the visitors.
In hopes to avoid the sweep, the Minutemen weren’t able to solve the Cavemen’s defensive puzzle, ending the game in a third-set 25-22 victory for Mishawaka.
From the sideline, it looked like those in maroon were the home team. The energy exerted only seemed to make them stronger. Even when Concord got out to leads in all three sets, the worry never took over, something the Minutemen failed to replicate.
Dropping to 0-3 in Northern Lakes play, Concord has some work to do as it’s the first time since the 2019 season in which they’ve started out 0-3 in conference.
“We have to learn from our mistakes and actually make changes,” Chupp said. “I’m not sure that we’re actually making the changes that we need to make to be successful.”
“We talk about them and they talk about them, but we need to stop talking and start doing.”
Concord will join the Lakewood Park Christian Tournament Saturday at 8:30 a.m. while Mishawaka takes part in the Warsaw Tournament Saturday at noon.
VOLLEYBALL
Mishawaka 3, Concord 0
First set: Mishawaka 25-17
Second set: Mishawaka 26-24
Third set: Mishawaka 25-22
Record: Concord (6-4, 0-3 NLC), Mishawaka (9-2. 2-1 NLC)
JV score: Concord def. Mishawaka 2-0 (25-16, 25-19)