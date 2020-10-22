GOSHEN — When asked to describe their 2020 season in one word, Fairfield volleyball coach Brittany Herschberger and senior middle hitter Madisyn Steele both said the same thing: mentally tough.
It may have technically been two words, but the overall point stood: The Falcons (18-14) have had to overcome a lot to reach their second-straight Class 2A regional. They will play No. 4 Andrean (15-4) in the second semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at LaVille High School in Lakeville. The first semifinal at 10:30 a.m. features Rochester (16-7) taking on North Judson-San Pierre (23-8). The final is at 7 p.m.
“We kind of went into a little bit of a quarantine, we came back out and we’ve just been preaching being mentally tough,” Steele said. “We’ve had lots of highs and lows this season.”
“We’ve been talking since the beginning of the season that last year, we were not mentally tough in pressure situations all of the time,” Herschberger added. “We didn’t expect to be there and we didn’t have the tools ready to be mentally ready. … I think we’ve put a lot more work into the mental strategies of being ready for these types of situations.”
Herschberger said team members read a book this year called “It’s a Mental Thing! Five Keys to Improving Performance and Enjoying Sport” by Gregory Dale, focusing on specific chapters throughout the season. This week, a chapter about overcoming injuries and handling setbacks has been the focus as they manage another potential COVID-19 scare.
Junior setter Sydney Stutsman is currently in quarantine because of being in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. She missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Herschberger is hoping the situation gets cleared up to where Stutsman can play Saturday. She reached 1,000 career assists earlier this season and has 671 so far this season.
“If she can’t go Saturday, that’s going to be really tough for all of us,” Herschberger said. “You practice with that setter all season; the connection between the middles and the setter is big.”
Herschberger said sophomore Morgan Gawthrop has taken the bulk of the reps at setter during practice in Stutsman’s absence.
“She’s doing a great job,” Herschberger said. “(Wednesday) was a little rocky for all of us, but (Thursday) she’s looking a lot better. We’re still able to get the ball to our middles, which is a big part of our game plan.”
STOPS AND STARTS
This is the third COVID-related obstacle for Fairfield this season. They, like all Elkhart County high schools, were two weeks behind other schools due to an Elkhart County Health Department mandate in early August.
Then, the Falcon program entered quarantine for a few days in early September after a member was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That quarantine ended Sept. 8, and Fairfield returned to practices and games.
The on-and-off schedule led to an up-and-down season for the Falcons, as they entered the Northeast Corner Conference tournament 12-13. They went 3-1 in the tournament, though, to finish in second place and then won three matches in the sectional at home to enter Saturday with an 18-14 record.
“During the conference tournament, we were able to come out and perform how we know we can perform,” Steele said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum from that. We beat Lakeland, and they were undefeated in the regular season in the conference, so it gave us a lot of momentum.”
LOOKING TO REPEAT
Steele leads the Fairfield offensive attack with 271 kills, with senior Kayla Miller close behind with 226 kills. Sophomore Brea Garber brings a third strong offensive weapon with 197 kills. All three were on the team that won the regional championship last year, and Steele is excited to get back to this round in her final year.
“I’m so excited,” Steele said. “I knew with COVID, anything could happen with our season. So, I’m glad we’ve made it this far without an [extended] quarantine or anything. We (won the regional) last year, and I want to be able to feel that again. I’m excited we’re getting there again.”
The Falcons take on Andrean to start Saturday, who they beat to win the regional championship last season. The 59ers are led by junior Angela Majchrowicz, who has 175 kills across the 19 games for Andrean. Junior Madi Kmetz has 420 assists.
“I think (Andrean) was a little surprised by us last season — I would bet they’re not going to be as surprised by us this year,” Herschberger said. “It’s kind of anybody’s game with COVID and everything up in the air. We’re going to work our hardest and do our best no matter who’s out there.”
