GOSHEN — Goshen led 9-2 early in the first set against Mishawaka, and it seemed like the host RedHawks were going to cruise to victory in at least the opening stanza.
The visiting Cavemen had other ideas.
After a hot start from the RedHawks, Mishawaka controlled most of the match from there on out. They would go on to win the first set, 25-15, before winning the second and third sets 25-19 and 26-24, respectively, to pick up a victory in Northern Lakes Conference volleyball action Tuesday night at Goshen High School.
“We have been struggling all year with going on runs, and then letting the other team go on a run, too, and stopping them,” Goshen coach Melanie Hochstetler said. “So, we’re still trying to figure out how to keep consistency going and how to get side-outs quickly.”
A key stat against Goshen Tuesday was serve-receive percentage, or “side-outs,” which is how many times you can score while your opponent is serving. The RedHawks only had a 41% serve-receive percentage Tuesday, an indicator of many lengthy Cavemen runs.
The biggest of those runs came in the first set. After Goshen had that commanding 9-2 lead, Mishawaka responded with a 9-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. The RedHawks would rally to tie the match at 12 and 13, but the Cavemen then closed the set on a 12-2 run to win the set by 10 points.
Goshen had another strong start to set two, going up 4-0 quickly. Mishawaka responded once again, though, immediately tying the match at four and not looking back. Goshen cut the deficit to 21-19 late, but four-straight points to close the set gave the Cavemen the set victory.
Mishawka used that momentum then to start the third set, going up 10-3 out of the gate. The Cavemen then had a 24-20 lead before the RedHawks attempted one last rally of their own, rattling off four points to tie things at 24. Unfortunately for the home team, that’s where the comeback ended. Mishawaka junior Emily Adams had a powerful kill to make it 25-24, and then a hitting error from Goshen gave the Cavemen the match-clinching point they needed.
“We don’t side-out as much as we should,” Hochstetler said. “We’re letting them have more than one or two serves in a row instead of giving it to them and getting it back right away.”
Although the third set rally fell short, Hochstetler was proud of the fight her team showed at the end. She also said the way it ended is something her team can use to grow in the second half of the regular season.
“Just getting over the humps … making a mistake, getting over it and making a play the next time — that’s something we need to do a better job of,” Hochstetler said.
Hochstetler also was impressed with some of the performances from her players as well, even in the loss.
“I was really impressed with our setter, Maddie (Garber); she was mixing up the ball and she set really well,” Hochstetler said. “Our hitters came out pretty well. They had some kills right at the beginning, but then had that lull of errors. We have pretty much a brand new offense, so it’s nice to see those girls getting kills now more than just keeping the ball in play.”
Goshen falls to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in NLC matches. They continue the conference portion of their schedule Thursday at Wawasee, who’s currently 10-1 on the season.
