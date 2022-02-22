GOSHEN — Fairfield volleyball head coach Brittany Herschberger has submitted her resignation from the position after four seasons, per a release from Fairfield athletic director Mark Engle.
Although Herschberger’s tenure as head coach was short, it was incredibly successful. The Falcons went 85-52 in those four seasons, winning three Class 2A sectionals and two regional championships as well. They advanced to the semistate title game in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, losing to Wapahani on both occasions.
“I wish the very best to the young women who are part of the Fairfield volleyball program,” said Herschberger in the statement. “I will miss their energy, work ethic and kindness towards their teammates.”
Engle said, “We wish Coach Herschberger the very best! She has left the program in a great place. Her shoes will be hard to fill. The Athletic Department appreciates all the time and effort she put to making the program one of the best in the state.”
A search for a replacement for Herschberger is underway.
