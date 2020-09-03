GOSHEN — Costly mistakes by the Goshen RedHawks led Warsaw to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-15 victory Thursday in the Northern Lakes Conference volleyball opener for the RedHawks.
A slow start in set one by Goshen led the Tigers to an early advantage, one they would keep up throughout for the 25-15 win.
“We just couldn’t overcome the errors that we had made to begin with,” first-year Goshen coach Melanie Meyer said. “That’s kind of one of our struggles right now is just getting into a hole and not being able to get out of it.”
Warsaw coach Chandra Hepler noticed her team had a lot of energy at the start of the match.
“I think we energize each other,” Hepler said. “Our bench is really good about being a battery and charging the girls up on the court, and vice versa. I think our girls just came out really hungry and ready for an NLC victory, and it showed.”
Set two was a much different story. The teams went back-and-forth, with the set being tied at six, eight, 10, 11 and 12. Eventually, though, the RedHawks rattled off a few points in a row. Goshen built the lead to 22-17 late in the set.
“We weren’t making errors,” said Meyer of how the RedHawks built a lead. “We were playing solid, we were playing smooth, we were getting the ball up.”
“I think Goshen did a great job of executing,” added Hepler. “I think we definitely needed to minimize our errors, but kudos to Goshen because I thought they executed well. Their number 11 (senior Brynn Shoup-Hill) in the middle does a good job; she’s a big hitter for them.”
The Tigers would mount a furious rally to end the set, however. They scored four unanswered points to cut the deficit to one. After Goshen scored to go up 23-21, Warsaw rallied off four more points to win the set, 25-23.
“Our girls are kind of the comeback kids,” Hepler said. “When they’re down, I think there’s an air of confidence with them that they know that they can come back.”
Once again, it was errors that hurt Goshen. They had four-straight miscues that allowed Warsaw to put within one before ultimately dropping the set.
“It’s the worst,” Meyer said. “It’s disappointing because I know they have the potential and they have the capability of doing it. It’s just coming back from one error and not making another one after that.”
The set two loss took the wind out of the sails for the RedHawks, as Warsaw came out on fire to start the third set. They went up 7-1 and built the lead to as high as 10. That margin is what they would win the third set by winning the match in straight sets.
“We just came out down from the second set because we had it, and then gave it away,” Meyer said. “We just couldn’t turn it around quite quick enough to start over in set three.”
Warsaw was led by sophomore Avery Hales, who had seven kills and 32 assists in the match. Senior Kennedy Lauck also added seven kills, and junior Kylie Smith had 14 digs to lead the defensive effort for the Tigers.
For Goshen, Shoup-Hill led the offense with eight kills, while senior Kathryn Detweiler added six. Senior Megan Gallagher had 20 assists and sophomore Sarah Harmelink had 11 digs to lead the RedHawks in those respective categories.
Goshen falls to 4-3 overall on the season and 0-1 in conference action. Warsaw improves to 10-5 and 2-0 in NLC play.
For Meyer, the focus is now cleaning up the mistakes. Her team’s next game is Saturday at home against Jimtown.
“One thing we really talked about was minimizing errors; keeping errors down and staying high, energy wise,” Meyer said. “As soon as we get down, we can’t let the energy drop because then everything drops.”
