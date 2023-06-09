BENTON — Fairfield has turned to one of its former players to lead the volleyball program.
Madeline Gawthrop, a 2020 graduate of the high school, has been approved as the new interim varsity head coach for the Falcons. She’s stepping into the role after Courtney Herschberger led the program for one season.
Gawthrop was the junior varsity coach on Herschberger’s staff last year.
“I’ve kind of known that I wanted to coach, just growing up in the Fairfield community and going through the program,” Gawthrop said. “Fairfield, as a whole, has such a rich history with its girls athletic programs, and the volleyball specifically has a great history. … I wasn’t sure with my age and my experience how it would line up. I know I’m young, but I think I’m qualified and I’m ready for it.”
Gawthrop explained why the “interim” tag was added to her title.
“Basically, due to the fact I’m still in school (at IU-South Bend), we weren’t sure how this was going to fit moving forward with when I graduate college and with my future career,” Gawthrop said. “We went ahead and just tagged (the interim tag) on there, mainly for some safety purposes. If it doesn’t work out after this fall, it won’t affect my resume moving forward or anything; people won’t be able to go, ‘Why did you only head coach for one year and then quit?’”
Gawthrop had a fun way to describe the situation.
“Usually, you’re a student-athlete, but in my case, I’m more like a student-coach,” Gawthrop said. “Of course, I’m wanting to get my degree, and it’s super important to me, but I also have this volleyball program now as well.”
Gawthrop is studying business management and currently has an internship with Lippert Components this summer, adding to an already hectic schedule.
As a student at Fairfield, Gawthrop was a starter on the Falcons volleyball team that won Class 2A sectional and regional championships in 2019, falling to Wapahani in the semi-state contest. She was set to play her senior season of tennis in the spring, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having been around the Fairfield volleyball program her whole life, Gawthrop understands the impact the Herschberger family has had on it. Carla built the program into one of the state’s best during the 2000s, with both of her daughters — Brittany and Courtney — both played, then became head coaches of the team as well.
Carla was the head coach from 2001-2013, Brittany 2018-21 and Courtney in 2022. The latter two also had stints as assistant coaches with the program.
“It is important to recognize all of their history,” Gawthrop said. “I still reach out to Carla a little bit. I’ve talked to Courtney a little more, and I’ve talked to Brittany a little bit as well. I think it’s important to maintain contact with them and feel comfortable reaching out to them because they have a rich volleyball history as a family and they have a lot of good insight to provide. It’s only a learning opportunity for me.”
Gawthrop’s father, Jon, will be part of Madeline's staff as an assistant coach. After having a good father-daughter and coach-player balance during Madeline’s time as a player, she doesn’t foresee any issues playing out with the roles slightly reversed now.
“I think we’ll work good as a team together,” Gawthrop said. “At one point, he was an assistant coach over me as a player. Usually, we had that coach-player perspective on the court, and then we’d go home and it was father-daughter again. So, I think it’ll be very similar, but we’re going to have to create some of those boundaries where we can be head coach and assistant coach on the court, and then going home, we’ll be father-daughter again.
“As far as me being so-called ‘above’ him … I think I’ll look up to him a lot. He has a lot of good advice that I’ll definitely listen to.”
Gawthrop has been around most of the current roster, given she was on the coaching staff last year. It was a Fairfield team that went 25-11 on the season, losing in the Class 3A sectional tournament to NorthWood. It snapped a three-year sectional championship winning streak for the program, all of which had come at the 2A level.
“It’s a great group of girls and athletes,” Gawthrop said. “There’s so much potential for improvement, and we have a lot coming up within our junior high and even our elementary schools. I knew that there’s a bright future for this program, so I was like, ‘Why not be a part of it now?’ So, that’s how we’re at where we are today.”