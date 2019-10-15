GOSHEN — With Elkhart Memorial trailing 23-13 in the second game, Margaret Wiegand stepped up to serve for her team. By the time she was done serving, the two teams were switching sides.
The senior served 12-straight winning points for her team, as the Crimson Chargers rallied to shock Goshen in the second game. It was a crucial game in a 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16 victory for Memorial (18-14) over the RedHawks (18-13) Tuesday in the IHSAA volleyball Class 4A, Sectional 4 opening round match at Goshen High School.
“I think, mentally, (our players) decided, and I had said to them, ‘I don’t care if we have to go to 30. Let’s push for this. I’m not OK giving up this set. Let’s push,’” Elkhart Memorial coach Jacquie Rost said of the game two comeback. “Sometimes you say something to your team and it clicks, and they embraced it and ran for it.”
“Runs happen, and that’s happened before in my coaching career and it’ll happen again, I’m sure,” Goshen coach Doug West added. “You’re just telling you team to, ‘Stay on it, stay on it.’ Hats off to (Wiegand), she took us out of system. We’re talking about six or seven of those points, she took us out of system with her serve.”
Goshen called two timeouts during the rally, one at 23-17 and the other at 23-20.
“The message is to be thinking about serve-receive, thinking about getting behind the ball and pushing that ball to the net so we can get good swings,” West said. “You can’t beat a team like Memorial with off-speed shots and with free balls. You have to have a strong attack, consistently. So, I just tried to help them be calm and commit to the pass.”
“The more you believe, the more doubt they might get,” Rost said was her message to her team during those timeouts. “You’ve got to keep believing and fight for every point. In volleyball, there’s no way to score two at a time, so you have to give everything you have with every single ball.”
Nothing could slow down Wiegand and the Crimson Chargers, though, from completing the comeback and seizing control of the contest. Memorial had won the first game, 25-17.
Wiegand had four aces on the night, the majority of which came in that 12-point stretch.
“She’s been a four-year starter for us, so she’s mentally tough,” Rost said. “She’s definitely somebody you want in that situation.”
The RedHawks battled back, though, on their home court. They almost let another lead slip away in the third game, but managed to find a way to win, 25-21, forcing a fourth game.
“To come back and win that third game, I’m so proud of our players and the way they played that third game,” West said. “It was fun to watch our team excel like that.”
It was too little, too late for Goshen, however. Elkhart Memorial raced out to an early 6-1 lead in game four and never looked back. They went on to win by nine to advance in the sectional tournament.
“This is the real season. Everything up to this point is just preparation,” Rost said. “It’s all about winning. There aren’t moral victories. There aren’t, ‘If we lose, we learn,’ all those — the ‘coach speak’ things. Now, you win or you go home and turn in your uniform. This is a group that has grown a ton, they like being together, we like coaching them. We want to win so we have more days together.”
Goshen finishes with an above .500 record in West’s first season as head coach. The RedHawks will have numerous returning players next year, including Brynn Shoup-Hill and KT Detweiler. The juniors combined for 27 of Goshen’s 40 kills Tuesday night.
The Crimson Chargers now get to face Northridge in the semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m. at GHS.
“I like our chances when we’re serving tough and when we’re talking, communicating on the court,” Rost said. “I’m excited to have the chance to play them and I feel very fortunate to get three days of practice, which will be good to get ready for Northridge.”
