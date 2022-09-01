DUNLAP — The NorthWood volleyball team had to do it the hard way, but its first Northern Lakes Conference win came Thursday on the road against Concord.
After surrendering the first two sets to the Minutemen — 23-25 and 12-25 — the Panthers seemingly flipped a switch with their backs against the wall going into the third set.
After fending off Concord with a 25-21 victory in the third set, NorthWood earned comfortable wins in the fourth and fifth sets — 25-16 and 15-10 — to complete the comeback and pick up an impressive NLC road win over a very good team.
“Such great maturity,” said NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig when asked about her team’s resolve. “It was a great response. I got on them pretty good (after the first two sets), so I thought responding the way they did really showed a lot of maturity. I think every single player stepped it up. They have such great relationships with each other on the court, and I think they really came together with their communication during the last three sets.”
The Minutemen (6-3, 1-1 NLC) used the energy of a solid home crowd to surge ahead during the first set against the Panthers (7-2, 1-0 NLC).
Concord got off to a 12-5 advantage before holding on late to beat NorthWood, 25-23, in the first set.
The Minutemen continued its impressive showing in the second set, dominating the Panthers after what was initially a tight set early on.
Concord closed the second set on an 18-6 run, turning a 7-6 score into a 25-12 win to move ahead by two sets.
“Our seniors have lost to NorthWood every year going back to middle school,” Concord head coach Kelly Chupp said. “Because of that, they were really gung-ho about starting strong. And we did. We put it to them. Our passes were perfect, our sets were on the net, and we were just crushing it. … We were confident, because everything was going well.”
Following the second set, Laidig had to motivate her team if it hoped to leave McCuen Gymnasium with a win.
Whatever she said to them resonated, because the Panthers came out with a completely different mindset on the court from there.
“I think they kind of realized this was a conference game that sets the tone,” Laidig said. “Our effort really got better after the first two sets. Our kids work hard, but we weren’t focused and ready to start the match. I think when I told them we weren’t ready and focused, they wanted to prove me wrong.”
NorthWood fought off the Minutemen late in the third set, earning three-straight points with their opponent on its heels to secure the 25-21 set win and stay alive.
The fourth set featured a number of big-time runs from both teams, including a five-point run that brought Concord to within one after falling behind 11-5.
The Minutemen had all the momentum down just one point at 11-10, but the Panthers went on an even more impressive run. They’d score 10 straight points to up their lead to 21-10 before eventually tying the match at two sets a piece with the 25-16 set win.
The fifth and final set looked as if it might go down to the wire early, with both teams tied at five early during the decisive set. However, NorthWood went on a mini 4-0 run to gain some breathing room before fighting off the Minutemen and securing the impressive comeback with a 15-10 win in set five.
On the stat sheet, the Panthers were led in kills by sophomore Sophia Barber. She finished with 20, while sophomore Claire Payne came in right behind Barber with 18.
Senior Macy Lengacher led the team in digs with 29.
For Concord, junior Baylee Franklin led all players with 37 digs on the night, while juniors Ava Brewton (16) and Dominique Stilley (11) led the way for the Minutemen in kills.
NorthWood continues its NLC slate against Plymouth at home next Thursday, while Concord will look to get back above .500 in the conference next Thursday against Mishawaka on the road.