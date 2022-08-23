NAPPANEE — In a matchup of two of the stronger volleyball programs in the area, NorthWood was able to use a dominant first-set performance, then good enough play the rest of the way to knock off Fairfield, 25-8, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, Tuesday at NorthWood High School.
After the first set between Panthers (5-2) and Falcons (3-1) ended, it looked like the home team was going to run away with the victory. The Panthers came out on fire, building their lead to as big as 21-2 before coasting to a 25-8 first set win.
“No errors are really helpful,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig of the strong first set. “I think we came our and served well; really put them on their heels. They were giving us balls that we were able to set up to whoever we wanted to, and our hitters were putting them away. When you play mistake-free, things look really good.”
“Our ball control wasn’t there; that was the biggest thing,” added Fairfield coach Courtney Herschberger about the first set woes for her team. “They definitely came with a lot of firepower, and they caught us on our heels. We were just a step slow for everything.”
NorthWood started strong again in the second set, building a 10-3 lead. Fairfield would then start to find its footing a little bit more, chipping away throughout the set. A mini 4-0 run brought them to within 16-12 midway through the set, but the Panthers were able to close out the rest of the set from there, getting the 25-17 win and taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Using some of the momentum they had built up in the second set, Fairfield came out more focused in the third. A key 7-0 run, sparked by the serving of junior Amanda McGuire, tuned a 13-12 lead into a 20-12 one midway through the set. They were then able to hold off any potential Panther rally to take the set, 25-18, and force a fourth.
“The biggest thing is we started figuring out their tempo more,” said Herschberger of what changed for her team in the middle of the match. “We started relaxing and getting out of our own heads, and that helped a lot.”
The teams traded points to start the fourth set, but then a key 6-0 run gave NorthWood the breathing room they needed. Five of those points came from the serving of senior Macy Lengacher, who ended up with six serving aces in the contest.
“It was very big, and she rolled off a couple of aces in that stretch, too,” said Laidig of Lengacher’s serving to start the fourth set. “Obviously, she’s a leader on our team, and when you have a leader go back there and make some good plays, it picks up the whole morale of the team.”
While NorthWood never fully ran away with the fourth set, they were always able to keep the lead to at least three points. An error from the Falcons on the final point proved to be the difference, giving the Panthers the four-set victory.
For Fairfield, senior Brea Garber led the offense with eight kills. Four players for the Falcons had at least 10 digs as well, led by senior Makenna Steele’s 15.
“It was definitely a good thing to see (NorthWood) now,” Herschberger said. “They’re a challenging team to play. I think it was an eye-opener for us in where we’re at now and where they’re at. Right now, they’re definitely the better team.”
For NorthWood, sophomore Claire Payne led the attack with 20 kills. Payne also led with five blocks, while Lengacher added 31 digs. Junior Emery Porter had an impressive 48 assists, too, making it a well-rounded victory for the home team.
Tuesday was already the seventh match for NorthWood, facing stiff competition like Fort Wayne Homestead and Penn already.
“They’re a lot of fun at times,” said Laidig of what she’s learned about her team early in the season. “When things are going like (the first set), they are clicking big time. And then we have mistake times. I think the hard part is I want to look at them as mature because they have another year under their belt, but a lot of them are still sophomores.”