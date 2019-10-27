LAKEVILLE — Ever since the Fairfield Falcons started working out for the current volleyball season they have been thinking about making the state finals.
As of Saturday night, the Falcons are one step closer to that goal.
Fairfield posted a 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Andrean 59ers in the Class 2A regional championship at LaVille High School.
“We have been talking since last season about having high expectations for the program,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said. “State is not an unobtainable goal for this group.”
The Falcons (24-12) move on to next Saturday’s 2A semistate at Plymouth High School. Fairfield will take on the Wapahani Raiders (30-5) in 1 p.m. match.
Wapahani High School is located in Selma.
The Raiders defeated Wabash 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 to win the regional at Elwood Community.
Fairfield has won a total of seven regional championships. Titles have been in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 (all 2A) and 2012 (3A). The Falcons have one semistate crown in 2010.
Wapahani has a total of 14 regional championships, the last in 2016 (2A). The Raiders have four semistate titles, the last also in 2016.
SLOW START
The Falcons led 4-3 in the opening set before the 59ers went on a 7-0 scoring run, opening a 10-4 lead on they way to a 25-14 triumph.
“The first game was a little scary, but this has been a slow-starting team all season,” Herschberger said.
Sophomore Kate McGuire totaled 27 digs, senior Madeline Gawthrop 18 and junior Kayla Miller 12 to lead the Falcons.
“McGuire and Miller helped us turn our passing around and that kept us in the longer rallies,” the coach said.
The Falcons played the first semifinal in the morning session, topping Rochester 25-22, 23-23, 25-12, 23-25, 15-7 while Andrean swept Boone Grove in three sets in the second semi.
“We may have been a little more tired,” Herschberger said about her team’s start.
According to Miller, the Fairfield players went to the home of Gawthrop’s aunt and uncle, who live not far from LaVille between sessions.
Andrean opened a 3-0 lead in the second set before the Falcons stormed back to take a 9-4 advantage on a kill by Gawthrop. The 59ers charged back, taking an 11-9 lead and the set remained close the rest of the way. Andrean took a 22-21 lead on a kill by senior Jillian Moynihan. Fairfield tallied the final four points of the match, which ended when a 59er player served into the net.
The third set was more back-and-forth action with Fairfield’s largest lead being five points. The first was at 7-2 following five straight serving points from senior Brianna Moreland and the second at 14-9 after kills by freshman Brea Garber and Gawthrop.
Close scores continued in the fourth-and-final set. The Falcons took a 23-19 lead in a kill by Gawthrop only to have Andrean pull within two points (24-22) before junior Madisyn Steele tallied match point on a block, one of her team-high four in the match.
Gawthrop paced the team with 16 kills, Steele chipped in with nine, Miller and Garber both eight.
Miller is listed on the roster as a 5-foot-5 outside hitter.
“Miller may not be the biggest hitter or the hardest hitter, but she is smart,” Herschberger said. “I’ll take a smart hitter every time.”
Miller gets a lot of her kills on tipped balls over the defenders.
“I’m short and I don’t get up very high,” Miller said. “Tips are the best way for me to get my kills.”
Sophomore Sydney Stutsman dished out 37 setting assists for the Falcons.
KEY SERVES
Serving also played a role in the Falcons’ victory.
“Coach (Herschberger) has been teaching us to be aggressive when we serve and to keep moving the ball around,” Miller said.
Garber had two aces to lead the team.
“Brea is another very smart player. One of the most important things about her is she knows how to minimize her mistakes. She does not play like a freshman,” Herschberger said.
The younger Garber comes from an athletic family. Her father Brodie Garber is one of the all-time scoring leaders in Fairfield boys basketball and her mother Amy (Bechtel) Garber one of the leaders in the girls program.
