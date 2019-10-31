GOSHEN — It’s not like the Fairfield Falcons are sailing uncharted waters, just ones they have not seen for several years.
The Falcons (24-12) square off with the Wapahani Raiders (30-5) Saturday in the Class 2A northern semistate at Plymouth High School at 1 p.m.
Admission as set by the IHSAA is $10 per person.
The winner advances to the state championship Saturday, Nov. 9 at Worthen Arena on the Ball State University campus in Muncie. Heritage Christian (28-4) and Barr-Reeve (34-2) clash in the southern semistate Saturday at Columbus East.
Fairfield last made a trip to the state championship match in 2012, losing 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 to Muncie Burris.
This past Saturday, Fairfield topped Andrean 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 in the regional finale at LaVille High School while Wapahani defeated Wabash 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 in the championship at Elwood Community.
It was the seventh regional title in Fairfield history, the first since 2012. The Raiders earned their 14th regional crown, first since 2016.
Fairfield also had a state runner-up finish in 2006.
Waphanai has captured state championships in 2002, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
Fairfield’s offense is paced by senior outside hitter Madeline Gawthrop with 308 kills, junior Madisyn Steele 196, freshman Brea Garber 176 and junior Kayla Miller 115.
Gawthrop leads the team with 44 aces, followed by Steele 39, Miller 38, senior Brianna Moreland 37, junior Carsin Stutzman 28 and sophomore Sydney Stutzman 23.
Steele has 12 solo blocks and 64 assists, Garber 12 and 22 and Gawthrop six and 37.
Gawthrop has 258 digs, Moreland 213, Miller 149, Stutzman 146 and sophomore Kate McGuire 126.
The Falcons are riding an eight-match winning streak since suffering a 2-0 loss to Angola on Oct. 12.
The Raiders have won five matches in a row since losing 2-0 to Franklin Community, also on Oct. 12.
Junior Mallory Summers leads the Raiders with 438 kills, followed by freshman Chloe Cook 305 and freshman Camryn Wise 258.
Freshman Reese Baker has 76 aces, sophomore Emily Stewart 38, Summers 32, senior Alyvia Smith 27 and Ali Stewart 26.
Cook has 34 assisted blocks, senior Emma Shuck 28 and Summers 27.
Smith has 499 digs, Summers 279, Baker 275, Emily Stewart 229 and Ali Stewart 181.
