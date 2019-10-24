GOSHEN — The Fairfield Falcons returned to the winners role in the IHSAA girls volleyball tournament last Saturday evening, defeating Prairie Heights 25-22, 25-22, 25-7 in the finale of the Prairie Heights Class 2A Sectional.
It was the 14th sectional in the history of the program, first since 2017.
Fairfield (21-12) meets Rochester (21-12) in the 10 a.m. semifinal of the LaVille regional Saturday. The second semifinal around noon matches Andrean (20-12) and Boone Grove (24-9).
Winners move on to the championship at 7 p.m. and a berth in the northern semistate at either Frankfort or Plymouth on Saturday, Nov. 2. The LaVille winners squares off with the Elwood Community winner.
Admission to the regional as set by the IHSAA is $8 per session or $10 for a season pass.
The Falcons have captured six regional crowns. Fairfield won Class 2A crowns in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 and Class 3A in 2012.
The state finals are at Worthen Arena on the Ball State campus in Muncie on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 1A finale is at 11 a.m., 2A around 1 p.m. 3A around 3 p.m. and 4A around 5 p.m.
Fairfield have accumulated 827 kills on the season, led by senior outside hitter Madeline Gawthrop 295, junior middle hitter Madisyn Steele 186, freshman middle hitter Brea Garber 168 and junior outside hitter Kayla Miller 107.
Steele has 10 solo blocks and 62 assists, Garber 11 and 21 and Gawthrop six and 36.
Gawthrop has 245 digs, Miller 144, and sophomore Kate Mcguire 115.
Sophomore Sydney Stutzman has 684 of the team’s 782 setting assists.
Other seniors on the roster are Brianna Moreland and Abby Weaver, another junior is Carsin Stutzman, more sophomores are Faith Bontrager and Nicole Haldeman and additional freshmen are Ella Brenneman, Abby Gall, Kylee Gall, Morgan Gawthrop, Makenna Steele, Olivia Thacker, Lauren Wuthrich and Elyse Yoder.
Brittany Herschberger is the varsity coach and is assisted by her sister Courtney Herschberger, Jamie Stack and Jon Gawthrop.
The Herschberger sisters are the daughters of legendary Falcon volleyball coach Carla Herschberger, who guided the Falcons to the state finals from 2006-10, highlighted by a runner-up effort to perennial superpower Muncie Burris in 2010.
Stack is also a former Falcon player.
Rochester is led in kills by senior Alivia Riegle 237, senior Christina Towne 213 and junior Hannah Houston 127.
Towne has 310 digs, Riegle 296 digs and junior Delanie Chipps 295. Junior Chloe Harris leads with 325 setting assists.
