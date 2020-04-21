GOSHEN — The Fairfield-to-Evansville volleyball pipeline is alive and well.
Falcons’ junior Madisyn Steele announced on Twitter Monday night that she will continue her collegiate career at the University of Evansville, a Division-I program in southern Indiana. She’ll join 2019 Fairfield graduate Chloe Bontrager on the Purple Aces’ roster.
“I remember Chloe Bontrager — she was a junior when I was a freshman — and when she announced that she had committed to Evansville, I was so amazed,” Steele said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s going D1. I know somebody that’s doing that.’ And now that I’m able to do that — it’s just something I’ve dreamed of because I didn’t think I’d be able to play at that level. Now that I have the chance to, I’m so excited.”
Steele had a strong 2019 season for Fairfield. She finished first in blocks (97), seconds in kills (237) and third in serving aces (41). She was a key contributor on a team that advanced to the semistate round in Class 2A.
“It was so rewarding,” Steele said. “We worked so hard from the beginning of two-a-days all the way up to that last game. We just all wanted it so bad … it was so much fun to have a whole team be so excited. It was amazing.”
“She is really willing to put the team first in whatever she does,” added Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger about Steele. “(Last) year, she became more of an offensive-minded player for our team. … She just wanted to do what’s best for the team.”
Along with playing for Fairfield, Steele plays for the Team Pineapple Volleyball Club, based out of Angola. She gives a lot of credit to her club coaches for helping her with the recruiting process.
“My club coach and club recruiter did a really good job of sending colleges my film that they knew had my major,” Steele said. “Anytime a college reaches out to them saying they were interested, they did a really good job at emailing me, texting me and letting me know they were interested.”
Evansville is a good school for what Steele wants to major in.
“They have a really good physical therapy and exercise science program, which I’m really interested in majoring in,” Steele said. “I’ve been doing a ton of research online, and it just seems like the best fit for me.”
Steele wanted to visit Evansville’s campus but wasn’t able to this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. She viewed pictures of campus online, though, and the Evansville coaches still offered her a scholarship despite never seeing her play in person.
As for the 2020 high school season, both Herschberger and Steele are excited for what lies ahead for the Falcons.
“Her and our other middle (freshman Brea Garber) both started coming on at the end of the year last year, and Madisyn is going to be a big leader,” Herschberger said. “She’ll set that tone; that team culture that we want to have. That’ll be a huge part of what we do.”
“I am so excited for my senior year,” Steele added. “I want to go as far as we did this past year, and hopefully even farther. I think we have the ability to and we all have the drive to, now that we’ve seen we can be this good and were able to make it that far last year. I think it’ll drive us to be even better than we were last year.”
