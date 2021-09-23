GOSHEN — Fairfield volleyball coach Brittany Herschberger knows her team isn’t a finished product yet.
The Falcons, though, were still talented enough to sweep West Noble, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference matchup Thursday night in Benton.
The win improves Fairfield to 9-6 overall and 6-1 in NECC contests.
“I’d say we’re on our way,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said. “We’re not where we want to be, but it’s kind of like this with our seasons — we get there by the end. I’m looking forward to that.”
Falcon junior Brea Garber started strong to begin the match. She had three kills and a block within the first eight points scored by Fairfield, helping them jump out to an early 8-3 lead in the first set. Garber would finish the night with a team-high 13 kills along with two blocks.
“When we have the pass, we try and get (Garber) going all of the time,” Herschberger said. “So, it’s just a result of if we can get her a pass that results in getting her the ball. That’s usually our focus.”
The visiting Chargers would battle back in the opening set, however, ultimately cutting the deficit to just one at 16-15. Following a Fairfield timeout, though, the Falcons took over. This time, Garber was on serve as the home team closed the set on a 9-1 run to win 25-16.
Fairfield rode that momentum into the start of the second set, racing out to a 13-2 lead. They would go on to win that set, 25-14.
“The second game, we did a good job of getting out in front and being mentally prepared,” Herschberger said. “It allowed us to put some people in who don’t get to usually play as much, and we didn’t drop down or lower our level at that point, which was really good to see. We have a lot of depth this year.”
The third set wound up playing out closer to how the first set was, with West Noble staying close to the Falcons for the majority of the set. The Chargers trailed 15-14, but then yielded five-straight points to allow the Falcons’ lead to balloon to six. West Noble would get within as close as three before Fairfield finished the set strong to close out the 3-0 victory.
“I just gained three girls back from having injuries and from COVID,” West Noble Kaity Logan said. “We’re just clicking at some points and we’re in a new lineup, so I think we played really hard at certain points. And then when we let down — (Fairfield) have some really good hitters, and we let their hitters take advantage of us in the back row on serve-receive, and that hurt us.”
West Noble (4-14, 1-6 NECC) will see Fairfield again soon, as both teams are part of the Warsaw Invitational Saturday. For Logan, just finding the rhythm with a fully healthy roster back is the biggest point of emphasis in the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
“Circulating these girls that have been out, getting them back in and just getting ourselves into a rhythm,” said Logan of what she wants to work on before sectionals begin. “I think, right now, we’ve had a lot of different lineups with our challenges. I think getting ourselves in a rhythm and getting that team chemistry together is going to be huge for us going into sectionals.”
Other statistical standouts for Fairfield Thursday were senior Sydney Stutsman with 33 assists and eight digs, junior Morgan Gawthrop with nine digs and three services aces and senior Brooke Sanchez with three service aces and four kills.
The Falcons now prepare for a busy final few weeks to the season, as they will play at the Warsaw Invitational this week, the Elkhart Invitational next Saturday, Oct. 2 and in the NECC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9 to go along with mid-week matches as well.
Fairfield plays one of the harder schedules in the area, especially for a Class 2A school. That’s why the overall record isn’t as important to Herschberger, rather how her team is playing.
“We don’t really pay much attention to our record, like within the program or from the girls,” Herschberger said. “The goal for us is to play good teams so that we’re getting better every game so that, by the end of the season, we’re where we want to be with the postseason. … Record doesn’t matter if you can get to semi-state.”
Fairfield wore special pink jerseys Thursday in support of breast cancer awareness. Special “pink out” apparel was sold, with proceeds going to HeartStrings Sisters, a program that “provides financial assistance for screening mammograms for income-eligible, medically underserved women,” according to the Goshen Health website.
