LAKEVILLE — Defense played a major role as Fairfield defended its IHSAA Class 2A LaVille Regional volleyball championship.
The Falcons (20-14) bested Rochester 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-23) in the finals Saturday for the right to compete in the one-match northern semistate against Wapahani (27-5) Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at Huntington North High School.
“We played really well today — all the way around,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said. “Our defense was really solid. (Rochester’s) middles gave us some trouble. They swung and we did a good job defending.”
The Falcons knew what to expect from the Zebras.
“(Rochester) has a lot of really good hitters, so before we played them, we were going over their film and where their hitters hit, focusing on their strong hitters (especially senior Kaitlin Rogers) and setting up a good block,” said Fairfield senior Madisyn Steele, who collected two blocks and watched senior Kayla Miller (16), junior Sydney Stutsman (10), sophomore Morgan Gawthrop (10) and junior Kate McGuire (10) lead in digs against the Zebras (17-8). “(The strongest part of our game) is our defense. We really don’t try to let anything hit the floor. We’re very scrappy and go after everything we can.”
The Falcons left LaVille’s Dale E. Cox Gymnasium with the program’s eighth regional title (the others coming in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019). A year ago, Fairfield beat Rochester 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7) in the regional semifinals and then Andrean 3-1 (14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22) for the championship.
There was uncertainty whether setter Stutsman would play in the regional, but she did and had 32 assists in both wins — Rochester in the finals and Andrean in the semifinals.
“We run a pretty fast offense with our middles and it was great to have her,” Herschberger said.
Leading the Falcons in kills against the Zebras were sophomore Brea Garber (17), Kayla Miller (15) and Steele (10).
Fairfield led 13-5 and bumped that advantage up to 20-10 in set one. The last three Falcon points came on a Kayla Miller kill and two Rochester errors.
A tight set two saw Fairfield lead 15-14, build a little gap and put it away on the third game point with a kill by Kayla Miller.
The Falcons led 12-6 only to see the Zebras get to within 19-17 in Game 3.
The final three points for Fairfield were on kills by Garber and Kayla Miller and a Rochester service error.
SEMIFINALS
Fairfield advanced to the championship match by beating Andrean 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18).
The Falcons went on a 7-1 run in Game 4 to take a 20-11 lead.
Steele’s kill on a stuff produced the decisive point.
In the pivotal set three, the score was tied 23-all and Fairfield finished it off with kills by Steele and Kayla Miller.
The Falcons went up 11-4 in set two, only to see the 59ers rally for a 12-11 advantage.
A 6-1 run by Fairfield made for a 23-18 lead. The last two Falcon points came on a Kayla Miller kill and Andrean violation.
In set one, the 59ers got off to a 6-2 lead and were ahead 11-10 then enjoyed an 8-0 point streak.
Points 22 through 25 for the 59ers came on two kills by Marin Sanchez, a Fairfield violation and service error.
Rochester edged North Judson 3-2 (25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 15-7) in the day’s first semifinal contest. The Bluejays wound up 23-9.
With COVID-19 safety in mind, LaVille required all in the building to wear masks and extra time was allotted between matches to sanitize the facility. Volleyballs were also regularly cleaned before being put into play.
2A LAVILLE REGIONAL
Championship
FAIRFIELD def. ROCHESTER 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
Fairfield: Aces — Sydney Stutsman 3, Kayla Miller 1, Madisyn Steele 1. Assists — S. Stutsman 32. Kills — Brea Garber 17, K. Miller 15, Steele 10. Blocks — Steele 2. Digs — K. Miller 16, S. Stutsman 10, Morgan Gawthrop 10, Kate McGuire 10.
Records: Fairfield 20-14, Rochester 17-8.
Semifinals
FAIRFIELD def. ANDREAN 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Fairfield: Aces — Madisyn Steele 4, Brea Garber 1, Kate McGuire 1, Sydney Stutsman 1. Assists — S. Stutsman 32. Kills — Kayla Miller 16, Steele 13. Blocks — Steele 7, S. Stutsman 4. Digs — K. Miller 19, S. Stutsman 18, McGuire 16.
Record: Andrean 15-5.
Other match: Rochester def. North Judson 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 15-7. Record: North Judson 23-9.
