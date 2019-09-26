BENTON — Strong play on the front line and contributions up and down the lineup helped Fairfield sweep West Noble in Northeast Corner Conference high school volleyball.
With junior middle hitter Madisyn Steele (14 kills) and senior outside hitter Madeline Gawthrop (8 kills) leading the attack, the Falcons topped the visiting Chargers 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 Thursday.
Fairfield improved to 10-6 overall and 5-2 in the NECC while West Noble fell to 3-15 and 0-6.
“Madison Steele played very well,” said Falcons coach Brittany Herschberger. “Our subs off the bench came in and did a great job.
Gawthrop, a high-flying left-hander, continued to be a force for Fairfield.
“It’s a little bit different look,” said Herschberger. “When you’re a left-handed hitter hitting from the outside, it’s a different angle.
“She’s been on the right side (the past three seasons), but this year we needed an outside hitter. Outside hitters get a lot more sets than right sides in high school. She’s such a strong hitter, we want to get her the ball as often as we can.”
West Noble scored the first point in Game 1, but the Chargers soon found themselves in a 6-1 hole with Steele and Gawthrop having two kills each at that point for Fairfield.
The Falcons led 11-3 after a Steele kill. The Chargers never got closer than seven points the rest of the opening game.
SET 2
Game 2 was close and featured eight ties and four lead changes.
Fairfield led 6-2 on a Steele kill. But West Noble rallied and went ahead 8-7 on a service ace by junior Tatlynn Forrer.
Three straight aces by Falcon sophomore Sydney Stutsman gave her team a 13-9 advantage.
The Chargers were ahead 18-15 when Fairfield seized back the momentum and closed out the game on a 10-1 run.
A Madeline Gawthrop kill, West Noble error, Steele kill and (freshman) Morgan Gawthrop kill gave the Falcons a 19-18 lead.
The game ended with two Steele kills, a Fairfield service error and a Morgan Gawthrop ace.
The Falcons went up 5-0 and 10-3 in Game 3. It was 14-5 with a kill by Fairfield freshman Brea Garber. Junior Kayla Miller’s kill gave the hosts an 18-6 edge.
The match wrapped on a kill by Morgan Gawthrop.
The Chargers were again without regular setter Kristina Teel.
“That’s kind of been the story of the season,” said West Noble coach Chris Cole. “We’ve had to make a lot of changes because of injuries.”
Sophomore Samantha Kleges was brought up from the junior varsity to take Teel’s place.
“(Our hitters) are used to a certain setter,” said Cole. “It takes a little time to adjust.”
Cole said it was not easy to defend the attacks from Gawthrop.
“It’s tough when you have a high hitter,” said Cole. “Sometimes she hits over the block. Sometimes we just get caught looking at it.
“Coming from the left shows just how talented she is.”
West Noble and Fairfield plays in the Warsaw Invitational Saturday.
FAIRFIELD def. WEST NOBLE 25-11, 25-19, 25-10
Fairfield: Aces — Brianna Moreland 3, Sydney Stutsman 3, Carsin Stutzman 3. Assists — Stutsman 32. Kills — Madisyn Steele 14, Madeline Gawthrop 8. Blocks — Steele 1, Stutsman 1. Digs — Kayla Miler 12, Moreland 9.
West Noble: Aces — Tatlynn Forrer 2. Assists — Samantha Kleges 7.
Kills — Jenna Hutsell 5. Digs — Dana Ritchie 6.
Records: Fairfield 10-6 (5-2 NECC), West Noble 3-15 (0-6 NECC).
JV: Fairfield def. West Noble 25-23, 25-14.
