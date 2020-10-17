GOSHEN — Unlike the Falcons of the NFL, the Fairfield Falcons volleyball squad did not blow their big lead.
After sweeping the Westview Warriors 3-0 in the Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinals Saturday morning, Fairfield recorded its second sweep of the day with a 3-0 win over the Prairie Heights Panthers in the sectional championship game Saturday night. It's the second-straight sectional crown for the Falcons.
Fairfield (18-14) extended their winning streak to three games and have now won eight of their last nine contests.
The Falcons got off to a quick start in the first set, jumping out to a 12-3 lead on the strength of tough play from senior outside hitter Kayla Miller, who finished with a team-high 11 kills, nine of which came in the first set.
While Miller led the Falcons with 11 kills, 6-2 senior Madyson Steele picked up seven and sophomore Brea Garber rounded out the top scorers with five.
Miller would later go down with an injury in the third set, but Falcons head coach Brittany Herschberger was impressed with her performance nonetheless.
“(Miller) played great," Herschberger said. "She passed well, crushed the ball; she really led our team well.”
The normally high-powered Panther offense that swept 17 opponents throughout the course of the season fell flat in the first set, falling behind 17-6 before gaining some momentum. The Panthers battled back thanks in part to a pair of offensive miscues along the backline to make it 20-11, but the Falcons took the final five points to win the first set 25-11.
Tensions were high going into the second set, as Herschberger noted that the Falcons had also jumped out to a one set lead in their regular season contest versus the Panthers before losing the following three.
Prairie Heights' defense continued to struggle to start the second set along both the front and back lines, as Miller once again led the Fairfield charge with two kills.
The Panthers began the second set poorly with a service error and never recovered, allowing the Falcons to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
Service errors plagued the Prairie Heights offense throughout the second set, ultimately costing the Panthers four points, the second of which gave the Falcons a 6-1 lead.
The Falcons focused on offensive consistency throughout the second set and maintained possession for the majority of the contest. Fairfield took its biggest lead of the contest at 17-4 and allowed just seven more points as the Falcons picked up their second set win by the same margin of victory as the first set, 25-11.
Fairfield began the third set just as they did the first two, taking a 1-0 lead to kick things off. Miller went down with an ankle injury just two points into the set, though, and would not return. She was replaced at the outside hitter spot by junior Nicole Haldeman, who did well off the bench with two kills, an assist, and four digs in the final set.
Quickly following the opening point, the Panther offense roared to life, taking their first lead of the night at 3-1.
Both squads traded leads over the next several points, with Prairie Heights at one point taking a 9-5 advantage before the Falcons went on a run of their own, tying the set up 9-9. Both teams battled back and forth, but the momentum swung Fairfield's way when a service error derailed the Panther offense. From there, the Falcons held their lead and never relinquished it, with the Panthers coming closest to overtaking Fairfield at 18-17.
A formational error and a net violation on the Panthers put the Falcons ahead 20-17. Fairfield controlled the ball the rest of the way, picking up the third set and the sectional championship 25-20.
The Falcons defense keyed up with six crucial blocks, all of which came in the final set by Steele and Garber.
“Prairie Heights beat us earlier in the season, and we’ve been looking to recoup that win since that loss,” Herschberger said. “To win in three really decisive sets meant a lot, especially when our senior captain went down with an injury there in the beginning of the third set.”
The 3-0 win was the Falcons' 15th sweep of the season. They will go on to the LaVille regional next Saturday, Oct. 24.
Prairie Heights season ends with a record of 24-10.
