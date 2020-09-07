GOSHEN — The Fairfield High School volleyball program will be quarantining until Sept. 14 after a member was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The member then started showing symptoms of coronavirus, prompting the quarantining period.
Fairfield canceled its match against Hamilton this past Thursday and withdrew participation in the Shondell Invitational in Muncie this past Saturday. It's upcoming home matches against Garrett (Tuesday) and Prairie Heights (Thursday) have also been canceled. The Falcons will be eligible to next play on Sept. 15 at Goshen.
The school stressed that there is not a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the team.
Fairfield volleyball is the second local area team to have games canceled due to the virus, following a positive test on the Goshen High School football team. The RedHawks game against Mishawaka this past Friday was canceled, along with its game this week against NorthWood.
Here is the Fairfield's full statement:
"On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the Fairfield Jr-Sr High School was made aware that a member of the Fairfield High School Volleyball program was exposed to an outside person who has was showing symptoms of COVID-19. This program member was considered a close contact, so they did not attend practice on Wednesday. However, this program member was present on Tuesday, September 1, after unknowingly being exposed that day to an outside person who later tested positive for COVID-19. The program member herself then became symptomatic on Thursday, September 3. This situation was reported to the Elkhart County Health Department (ECHD) in accordance with Fairfield School COVID-19 procedures.
After talks between Dr. Robert Evans, Fairfield Schools Superintendent, Jason Grasty, Fairfield Jr-Sr High School Principal, Mark Hofer, Fairfield Jr-Sr High School Athletic Director, and Brittany Hershberger, Fairfield High School Head School Head Volleyball Coach, some decisions have been made to ensure the safety of all students, teachers, staff, and the entire Fairfield Community.
On the recommendation of the ECHD, the Fairfield Jr-Sr High School Varsity, JV, and C Volleyball teams are now on quarantine through 9/14/20. Quarantine means that players will not attend school, Volleyball practice, or any other co-curricular activities during the 14 days of quarantine. This is due to the program member being symptomatic and a that program member being a close contact to an outside person who is positive for COVID-19
We do want to reiterate there is not a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
In the immediate future because of this quarantine, several matches may need to be postponed or cancelled. Those matches and their rescheduling will be announced soon on a case by case basis.
Fairfield thanks you for continuing to wear a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, and staying away from large gatherings like get-togethers, parties, or sleepovers. It helps all of us in our community!"
