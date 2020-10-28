GOSHEN — For the second-straight year, the Fairfield volleyball team won a regional championship. And also, for the second-straight year, they will face the same team in the semistate for a chance at advancing to the state finals.
The Falcons (20-14) will square off against No. 3 Wapahani (27-5) in the Class 2A North Semistate match at 4 p.m. Saturday at Logansport High School. The other semistate match in 2A features No. 1 Heritage Christian (30-3) facing No. 2 Barr-Reeve (33-3). The winners of those two matchups will advance to the Class 2A state title game Nov. 7 at Ball State University in Muncie.
“It’s really exciting to have this kind of success for two years in a row here,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said. “It’s good to go back up against Wapahani. They’re a really good program; really good at ball control and have really good hitters. So, it’s really exciting to play good competition like that.”
In last year’s semistate match at Plymouth, the Raiders were too much for the Falcons to overcome, as Wapahani won, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, over Fairfield. It had been the first time since 2012 that a Falcons team had advanced that far into the state tournament.
“Last year, winning regionals was something we hadn’t done for several years … just seeing that we could do that, that we could win regionals and seeing that next level of semistate last year was all new to these girls,” Herschberger said. “This year, they have that experience and they’re a little more mentally ready to go into this game. They’ve seen that level; we know a little bit more what to expect here. I think the girls are ready to step up to that challenge this year.”
REGIONAL WIN
Fairfield won its second-straight regional this past Saturday by defeating No. 4 Andrean, 3-1, in the semifinal and Rochester, 3-0, in the final.
Herschberger has preached all season about being mentally tough, and that showed up in the semifinal match against the 59ers. The Falcons lost the first set, 25-19, but Herschberger said it felt like a wider margin than the score indicated. They went down early in the second set as well before they rallied to win the set, 25-20. They wouldn’t drop a set the rest of the day en route to the program’s eighth regional title.
“The mental toughness of having a first game go poorly, not letting it get to you and finding a way out of that in the next three sets was really huge,” said Herschberger of the comeback against Andrean. “I think a less mentally-solid team would’ve crumbled in that situation.”
Having junior setter Sydney Stutsman back was key for the Falcons last week. Stutsman had missed most of practice last week due to being a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her into quarantine. The issue was resolved, though, and Stutsman was allowed to play in the regional.
After taking a set to get her legs under her, Stutsman was back to being a key piece of the Falcon offense. The junior had 32 assists in each regional game.
“She’s really a critical piece of our offense,” said Herschberger of Stutsman. “When you’re a setter, you’re in a role that’s not going to get a lot of praise most of the time. You’re not the one earning the points at the end; that’s the hitters. A lot of times, setters get overlooked, but she’s worked really hard. She’s a big part of our success.”
PREPARING FOR WAPAHANIThe Raiders are no easy task for the Falcons, as their 27-5 record indicates. A pair of sophomores lead the Wapahani offense, as Chloe Cook and Camryn Wise have 348 and 295 kills, respectively, on the season. Wise does it all for the Raiders, as she leads the team in service aces (80) and blocks (70) as well.
Sophomore Macie Bowden is having a fantastic season as a setter as well, racking up 1,032 assists in 32 matches. That mark puts her fourth best in the state in that category.
Fairfield has been balanced on offense all season. Senior Madisyn Steele leads the way with 294 kills, while senior Kayla Miller has 256 and sophomore Brea Garber 214. Herschberger is hoping to ride that balance and mental toughness to the program’s third state final appearance.
“We’re going to have to play really good if we’re going to make it to the state finals,” Herschberger said. “Wapahani is a very, very good team. I think if we come and play our best, I think we’ll have a real shot at it. I’m hoping that we do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.