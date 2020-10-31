LOGANSPORT — The Class 2A North Semistate volleyball match had everything you’d want out of a match of that magnitude: long rallies. Dramatic points. Big time players making big time plays. Blood pressure levels rising with every point. It lived up to what a match between the top two teams in the northern half of the state in Class 2A should be.
Unfortunately, one team had to lose that match Saturday at Logansport High School. That team was Fairfield, who won the first two sets — only for Wapahani to win the next three as the Raiders (28-5) closed out a dramatic 23-25, 24-26, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9 victory over the Falcons (20-15) to advance to the IHSAA Class 2A state volleyball championship match next Saturday in Muncie.
Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said afterwards that losing the third set proved to be the deciding factor in the match.
“The third game there, we should’ve taken that game,” Herschberger said. “We let them have a little bit of hope there, and they ran with it. Kind of got complacent in the third game, and it’s just really sad to see it end like this for these seniors. They’ve really been leaders and establishing Fairfield as an elite program again.”
This was a rematch of last year’s semistate contest, one Wapahani won in straight sets. The Falcons were ready for the Raiders this time around, though, and came out strong out of the gates.
The first set was a tone setter for the night, as momentum swung back-and-forth between the teams. Wapahani tied the set at 23 on a kill from sophomore Chloe Cook, but Fairfield responded with back-to-back blocks for points by senior Madisyn Steele to win the first set, 25-23.
There was no shortage of drama in the second set as well, as the Falcons raced out to an 11-3 lead before the Raiders battled back. Just like the first set, the second one was tied at 23. Wapahani sophomore Camryn Wise delivered a big kill, giving her team a 24-23 lead and forcing Herschberger to call a timeout.
Whatever the Fairfield coach said worked, as the Falcons rattled off three-straight points to win the set. Sophomore Brea Garber delivered a service ace for the set-winning point.
“We came out playing really, really well,” Herschberger said. “We serve-received great; we could get the ball to our middles easily.”
The third set wound up being a decisive Raider victory, as they led from start to finish. Fairfield pulled to within four at 21-17, but then Wapahani rattled off four-straight points to win the set.
Herschberger said she could sense some doubt in her team late in the third set and into the fourth.
“That’s kind of where it started slipping; about the third game, maybe the fourth game,” Herschberger said. “We talked about that in the huddle … we started playing not to lose instead of playing to win.”
Wapahani used the momentum from the third set to start the fourth one up 7-3. Fairfield rallied, however, and went on a 14-5 run to take a 17-12 lead in the set, forcing a Raider timeout. Following the break, Wapahani scored five-straight to tie it at 17. The set would then be tied again at 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 before the Raiders scored two-straight to win the set, 26-24.
The fifth and final set would be defined by streaks. After the set was tied at three, Wapahani scored three points in a row to go up 6-3. Then, following a Fairfield timeout, the Falcons scored three-straight to tie it at six.
The Raiders countered with an eight-point unanswered run, though, to put the set out of reach. While Fairfield scored three in a row to make things interesting, Wise slammed the door on the Falcons’ season with a match-winning kill.
“Last year, we came here and lost in three and looked like we didn’t have a shot,” said Herschberger, referencing last season’s semistate loss to Wapahani. “This year, it looked like we expected to win when we started (the match). We kind of lost that going into the fourth set there.”
Leading Fairfield offensively was senior Kayla Miller with 16 kills. Junior setter Sydney Stutsman had 40 assists, Garber had four service aces, Miller led with 29 digs and Steele seven blocks.
Losing in back-to-back years in the semistate match is a bitter pill to swallow, but Herschberger gives credit to the group for battling through adversity through the whole season.
“I think the grit that this team has and they never gave up; they’re really hard workers,” said Herschberger of what she’ll remember from the 2020 team. “They’re tough, good leaders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.