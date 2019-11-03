GOSHEN — The Fairfield Falcons played great defense during the postseason to reach the Final Four of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A volleyball state tournament Saturday at Plymouth High School.
In the semistate championship match, Fairfield ran into a team that played defense a little bit better than the Falcons.
The Wapahani Raiders simply refused to let the ball hit the floor at times during a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over the Falcons.
“They did not let the ball hit the floor on defense and on offense made all the shots,” Falcon coach Brittany Herschberger said. “We did not push like we typically do, so we didn’t get on the rolls like we have been. We made errors at key moments.”
Wapahani (31-5) advances to next Saturday’s championship match at Worthen Arena on the Ball State University campus in Muncie. The Raiders will take on Heritage Christian in the finale.
It should seem like a home match for the Raiders as Wapahani is located in Selma, about 10 miles away for Ball State. It will be even more so for Wapahani coach Kati (Vasalakis) Weir who was a four-year letterwinner (2012-15) as a defensive specialist for the Cardinals.
According to the BSU women’s volleyball website, Weir finished her career with 1,250 digs. Her senior season total of 531 is the 17th highest season total in program history.
Weir also has experience the IHSAA state championship level, helping the Yorktown Tigers win the 3A title in 2011.
This is her first year leading the Wapahani program that will be going for a sixth state championship Saturday. Only Muncie Burris (22), Marquette Catholic (9), Indianapolis Cathedral (eight) and Muncie Central (six) have won more.
The Falcons were the taller of the two teams in the semistate with 6-0 junior middle hitter Madisyn Steele, 5-11 senior outside hitter Madeline Lathrop and 5-11 freshman middle hitter Brea Garber.
The tallest players on the Raiders’ roster were 5-9 junior outside hitter Mallory Summers and 5-9 sophomore middle blocker Kaydence Brewer.
“When you know you are a small team, one of ways to deal with that is by relying on good defense,” Weir said. “The girls are very competitive and don’t let what happens on the other side of the court bother them. The girls take a lot of pride in the legacy this program has.”
The first set, like most of the entire match, was filled with runs by both teams. The Falcons went up 7-4 when a Wapahani kill went long, only to have the Tigers roar back and take a 15-11 advantage when a Fairfield player served into the net.
The score was 18-17 Wapahani on a kill by Summers and 21-19 Wapahani following a service ace by Fairfield sophomore setter Sydney Stutsman. That was as close as the Falcons got as the Raiders scored the next four points, including set point on a kill by freshman outside hotter Chloe Cook.
The Raiders took an early 9-4 lead in the second set on another kill by Cook. Wapahani was ahead 13-6 before the Falcons pulled to with two points (13-11). The final four points of the scoring streak were on the serves of Garber. The Raiders had leads of 19-14 and 24-16 before the Falcons rallied late and got within five points (24-19). Cook recorded set point on another kill.
The back-and-forth play continued in the third set before the Falcons opened their biggest lead of the day at eight points (17-9). The Raiders made the score 10-8 on a kill by Summers. Fairfield then got a serving boost from freshman Morgan Gawthrop, who served five consecutive points, including the final one on an ace for her team’s biggest lead.
Wapahani began chipping away at the lead and pulled to within one point (21-20) on a kill by Summers. That turned out to be the last time the Falcons were in the lead, although the score was tied 22-22 on a kill by Steele. The Raiders tallied the next three points, highlighted by a match-clinching kill by freshman Camryn Wise.
Both coaches knew they had faced a quality team when the match ended.
“Wapahani has a really good team, They have a variety of hitters and do a good job of moving the ball around to them," Herschberger said.
Weir said, “We beat a really good team in Fairfield. No. 13 (Steele) and No. 18 (Madeline Gawthrop) are very good players.”
Fairfield finishes the season 24-13.
“We have a good base. The girls have done a good job of buying into the program we are selling,” Herschberger said.
The Falcons overcame some adversity early on as three player quit before the season even started, according to Herschberger.
“It was a tough way to begin the season,” the coach said. “We ended up with three starters, who had no varsity experience.”
Junior right-side hitter Carsin Stutzman and sophomore defensive specialist Kate McGuire were on the C-team a year ago, while freshman middle hitter Brea Garber was on the court as an 8th grader.
“The girls never quit and they never stopped working hard,” Herschberger said. “The season may not have ended they way we would have liked, but the experience the younger players gained is invaluable. I am so proud of this team.”
Fairfield Leaders
Aces — Madeline Gawthrop 1, Morgan Gawthrop 1, Sydney Stutsman 1. Assists — Stutsman 17. Kills — Madeline Gawthrop 9, Brea Garber 5, Madisyn Steele 1. Digs — Kate McGuire 16, Madeline Gawthrop 12, Kayla Miller 10. Blocks — Steele 4, Madeline Gawthrop 2.
