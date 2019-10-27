LAKEVILLE — Two of the things Fairfield volleyball coach Brittany Herschberger has been stressing with her team this season are playing consistently and staying mentally focused.
The Falcons used both of those qualities Saturday afternoon in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-7 win over the Rochester Zebras in the first semifinal match of the Class 2A IHSAA volleyball regional at LaVille High School.
“We were consistent and we stayed focused. We have been talking to them all season about not letting the other team have many runs,” the coach said.
The longest scoring streak the Zebras had was five points, one in the second set and one in the fourth.
Coming into the match, Herschberger had been concerned about the quantity and quality of the Zebras’ hitters.
“They just don’t have one player to go to. Rochester has a number of hitters and they do a good job of using all of them,” the coach said. “There are teams we play with just one hitter and we can focus our defense on that player. We couldn’t do that today so we focused on taking care of things on our side of the net.”
Fairfield got great production from its own hitters. Junior Madisyn Steele recorded 21 kills, freshman Brea Garber 12 and senior Madeline Gawthrop 11.
Sophomore Sydney Stutsman dished out 50 setting assists.
Steele also had four blocks and Garber three.
Serving played a big role in the victory. Garber served five aces. Gawthrop, senior Brianna Moreland and Stutsman all served long strings of points for the Falcons.
Stutsman’s serving in the fifth and final set broke a 2-2 tie and gave Fairfield the lead for good at 4-2.
“We have worked on aggressive serving all year,” Herschberger said. “Serving on a consistent basis can really make a big difference in a match.”
There were a large number of points that featured a long series of hits before a point was awarded.
“That shows the depth the teams were willing to go to play defense,” Herschberger said. “Neither side wanted the ball to hit the floor.”
Steele notched 26 digs and sophomore Kate McGuire 22 to lead the Fairfield defense.
One of the five aces Garber accumulated in the contest came on match point.
Fairfield was a 27-25, 23-25, 18-16 winner over the Zebras when the two schools clashed in the Warsaw Invite.
“There was a lot more pressure in today’s match, but all of our players stepped up and handled that pressure well,” Herschberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.