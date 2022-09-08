ELKHART — Last year, Penn dominated Elkhart, 3-0, in a Northern Indiana Conference volleyball match.
The Lions didn’t forget that result — and they used it as motivation Thursday night.
In a battle between two of the state’s top teams, No. 10 Elkhart outlasted No. 8 Penn to win 25-14, 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10 in a five-set thriller inside Tubbs Gymnasium.
“I told my girls all week: it doesn’t matter what their uniform says,” Elkhart coach Jacquie Rost said. “I have a massive amount of respect for coach (Lisa) Pawlik and the teams she always produces. So, it means a lot when you beat a team that is a part of a really good, historic program.
“Penn kind of embarrassed us last year, and we wanted to get maybe a little bit of revenge.”
The fifth set started with a 6-0 run from the Lions. Penn would then make a comeback, scoring eight of the next 10 points to tie the set at eight.
Elkhart responded to the Kingsmen’s pressure, though, scoring three-straight points and forcing Pawlik to call a timeout.
From that point, Elkhart closed on a 4-2 run. A big kill from senior Hannah Teich put the home team one point away from victory, and a Penn attacking error on the next play ultimately gave the Lions the dramatic victory.
Maybe a sign that the Lions were destined to win the fifth set came at 9-8. A Penn attacker spiked the ball over the net and off the face of Elkhart sophomore Aviri Curry. The impact of the ball-on-head contact then sent the ball back over the net, landing just inbounds for a Lions point, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
“I don’t know what it was,” joked Rost about that point. “Way to use your head, Aviri Curry.”
Serving was a critical component of Elkhart winning the fourth and fifth sets. In set four, the Lions trailed 14-12 before freshman Ava Polack rattled off four-straight service points, flipping the two-point deficit into a two-point lead for the Lions.
Later in the fourth, senior Tiffany Watterson had a five-point service run that turned a tied set into a 22-17 lead for Elkhart. The Lions would play the Kingsmen even the rest of the set to win, 25-20.
The first six points of the fifth set were then scored, in part, due to the serving of Elkhart junior Alia Bravo.
“I think the difference was that we served aggressively,” Rost said. “We knew that we needed to do that, and I’m proud of them for being able to serve aggressive, but not reckless. … Volleyball is all momentum; it’s a momentum sport. So, you have to ride the wave when you’re up as long as you can, and you have to get out of the gutter as soon as you can. We were in both tonight, and the service runs we had were huge for us.”
The home team came out strong in the first set, playing clean volleyball to win 25-14. Penn also made some mistakes early, including a few attacking attempts hit straight into the net.
“I think there’s nerves for any team in that situation — we didn’t seem to have it, and they did a little bit,” said Rost of the first set. “We took advantage of it, which was smart. They made errors that they didn’t make the rest of the match.”
The second and third sets would follow a similar pattern. Both teams played evenly through the first half of the set before the Kingsmen would take control. In set two, the visitors closed on an 11-4 run to turn a 14-14 score into a 25-18 victory.
In set three, it remained close until Penn eventually pulled away for a 25-16 win, going ahead 2-1 at the time.
“This is the third time we’ve gone five (sets),” Rost said. “The first two matches of the season against Concord and Mishawaka, we had to go five to win. And so, we tried to draw on that. I told them, ‘Your backs are against the wall. You can go into the fetal position and suck your thumb, or you can come out swinging.’ So, I’m really proud they came out swinging.”
Teich ended up leading a balanced Elkhart offense with 10 kills. Senior Shea Hull added nine kills and senior Payton Schultheis eight to make it a well-rounded attack for the Lions.
Senior Kate York ended up leading with 24 assists, while senior Tiffany Watterson had 32 digs to lead the Elkhart defense. Teich also led in blocks (four) and serving aces (four).
Penn drops to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in NIC matches.
Elkhart is now 10-2 overall and 4-0 in NIC contests. The victory puts the Lions in the driver’s seat for the conference title.
“One of our goals is to win the conference, and to do that, you have to beat Penn,” Rost said. “Because until anybody beats them, they’re the conference champs. That helped us stay focused (Thursday).”