MIDDLEBURY — Northridge had been hot to start the season, winning seven of its first eight games.
That is until Elkhart knocked off the Raiders in four sets Thursday afternoon in the Lions 3-1 win.
“It wasn’t super great volleyball on our side, but I think [Elkhart’s coach Jacquie Rost] did a good job,” Northridge head coach Taeja Davis said about the Lions attack Thursday. “It’s hard to score against Elkhart, Elkhart’s defense has always been tough.”
The Raiders kept things close with their nearby opponent, but the size of Elkhart’s front line and the Lions attacking accuracy was what overpowered the Raiders.
The Lions controlled the first set despite a timeout-induced run by the Raiders.
Northridge struggled on the first two serves, misplaying both to start the game. As Elkhart’s lead swelled to 9-3, Davis was forced to use an early timeout.
Following the pause in action, the Raiders took the next five points and shrunk the Lions lead to 9-8. Both teams struggled to pull away from one another, leaving the door open for Northridge to take its first lead as the set came to a close.
Rost took a timeout with the Lions trailing 21-20. That proved to be the needed boost as the Lions reclaimed the lead at 23-22, forcing a counter Raider timeout. The visitors stood tall though, winning the opening set 25-22.
The second set provided more success for the Raiders. Seniors Lauren Berger and Bella Tallman placed their attacks right where the Lions weren’t causing an awkward return and points on the board for Northridge.
A kill from freshman Myah Miller brought the Raiders lead to 9-4, but Elkhart won five of the following six points, cutting the home team’s advantage to one. Northridge responded, taking a 19-11 lead and further controlling the second set from start to finish.
Tied at one following the Raiders 25-17 second-set win, Northridge continued that success into an early 2-0 advantage. The Lions roared back, winning seven consecutive points with junior outside hitter Aviri Curry leading the charge.
Northridge and Berger attempted to surge back but Elkhart claimed a key 25-17 third set win.
Elkhart continued to take advantage of the Raiders, albeit a late surge from the Northridge, leading to the finishing fourth-set 25-19 victory,
The Lions, now 1-2, looked strong despite earning their first won this season. Countering, Northridge too looked more than capable of finishing well in the Northern Lake Conference, although Davis will be sure to have the Raiders learn from the loss at home.
“Trust ourself,” Davis said about what the Raiders need to learn for the future. “I think we collaborate really good as a team, they have a really good vibe out there on the court, it’s just a matter of internal dialogue and trusting yourself.”
Northridge will hit the road and take on West Noble for some early action this Saturday at 9 a.m.
GIRL’S VOLLEYBALL
Northridge (7-2) – 1
Elkhart (1-2) – 3
(S1) 25-22 (E); (S2) 25-17; (S3) 25-17; (S4) 25-19
JV score: Elkhart defeated Northridge 2-1.