DUNLAP — It may have ended in a straight-sets victory for Concord, but Elkhart Christian Academy made the Minutemen earn each set.
The Class 1A Eagles battled Class 4A Concord close, especially during the second and third sets. In the end, though, the host Minutemen would improve to 12-7 on the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 win over ECA.
It looked like it was going to be a runaway victory for Concord early, as they rattled off an 11-0 run during the first set to build a 12-1 lead. Not even an Eagles timeout could slow the Minutemen’s momentum, as they scored five more points following the break.
“I think we just started out confident,” Concord coach Kelly Chupp said. “We’ve been working hard in practice and they were just ready to take it to them. We started a different lineup; wanted to try mix some things up, and it worked really nice for a while until we started making some errors.”
Concord maintained the double-digit advantage for most of set one until ECA chipped away late. A 5-0 run cut a 10-point deficit in half to 21-16, forcing a Minutemen timeout. Out of the break, Concord seized control back, scoring four of the next five points to take the set.
Set two picked up where set one left off, as the teams traded points early on. Concord slowly then built up its lead, building the lead to as many as nine before winning by the same 25-17 score that set one had.
The final set proved to be the most competitive, as it was tied on eight different occasions, the latest coming at 18-all. With the set tied at 10, Concord went on a 5-0 run, forcing ECA coach Richelle Viront to call a timeout.
Whatever Viront said worked, as her team went on a 7-0 run after the mini break to take the lead. This forced coach Chupp to call a timeout of her own.
“All season, we’ve put together some good runs, and then we don’t just give away one or two (points) — it ends up being five at a time,” Chupp said. “And it’s something we’ve been trying to focus on, mentally, and we’re still struggling with it. … That’s what we were looking at during the timeout. We know what we’re doing: let’s not forget how to play volleyball, let’s stay confident and aggressive.”
The Minutemen gained their composure after the timeout and never looked back. A 10-2 run from Concord closed the set, punctuated by a kill from junior Dominique Stilley for the match-clinching point.
While ECA had some good stretches in each set, they were unable to close out any of them.
“A lot of it is just mindset,” said Viront on what keyed some of the runs her team went on in the match. “It’s positivity. When we get down and discouraged with ourselves, that’s when we start to see small, simple things start to go bad. But when we are ‘team’ focused and not ‘me’ focused, everything sits and fall into place.”
Statistically, Elkhart Christian was led on offense by junior Shaye Watson’s nine kills. Freshman Ryleigh Viront had 13 assists and 13 digs, while senior Miah Vida led the team in that latter category with 16 digs.
Although it is a loss for the Eagles — who are now 15-6 on the season — Richelle Viront knows a lot can be gained from playing a team much bigger than them like Concord.
“It sharpens us,” Richelle Viront said. “Being the underdog actually takes off a lot of the pressure. Sometimes, we add it back on to ourselves, but being the underdog and not being expected to compete at a high level, it’s good for us. It also exposes what isn’t working for us. So, when we do come back down to our level to teams that are more our speed … a big school like this exposes the weaknesses and lets us focus on what we need to sharpen on.”
For Concord, senior Macie Swinehart led a balanced attack with eight kills. Stilley finished with six and junior Ava Brewton five on the night as well. Junior Baylee Franklin led with 19 digs, while freshman Claire Campanello had 24 assists to pace the Minutemen.
Concord returns to Northern Lakes Conference action with a home match against Goshen Thursday. ECA is off until Saturday, where they’ll travel to Clinton Christian.