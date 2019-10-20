SYRACUSE — Grace Clark was one of the seniors on the NorthWood High School girls volleyball team that had never experienced the thrill of winning a sectional championship.
The defensive specialist, who is nicknamed “Acie Gracie,” took it upon herself to make sure this year’s crop of upperclassmen felt the joy of holding the elusive sectional trophy.
Clark served a total of six aces as the “Red Slam” defeated the West Noble Chargers 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 in the finale of the Class 3A volleyball sectional Saturday night at Wawasee High School.
“Clark’s serving has been on in the sectional,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. “She turned up her serving in the sectional.”
With her team already having won the first two sets, Clark went to the serving line with the score knotted 2-2 in the third set. By the time she left the service line, NorthWood had a commanding 17-3 lead and was well on the way to the program’s 21st sectional title, first since 2015.
“Serving is important every day, not just tonight,” Clark said.
Senior teammate Maddy Payne recalled watching Clark serving back in middle school.
“She (Grace) is amazing,” Payne, one of the other senior leaders on the team from her middle hitter position, said. “I remember watching her back in 7th or 8th grade and thinking she has a rocket arm. People think I have a rocket arm, but Grace really does.”
Clark has 43 aces so far this season.
NEXT UP
NorthWood (31-3) advances to next Saturday’s regional at Norwell, meeting Northwestern in a 10 a.m. semifinal. Angola and Bellmont clash in the other semifinal around noon.
The winners return for the championship at 7 p.m. and a berth in the northern semistate at either Frankfort or Plymouth on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Not only did NorthWood win its first sectional title since 2015, the team tied the school record with their 31st win of the season Saturday night.
“When I look back at all the seniors have accomplished, it is hard to believe this is their first sectional championship,” Laidig said.
Winning the sectional was very important for the seniors.
“The sectional title is really big for us. It means so much to us,” Payne said. “This is so much fun, but this is not the end of the season.”
Clark shared about how close the team is.
“We are all close. If one of us has an off day, someone is there to pick them up,” she said.
Payne led the team with 12 kills and five solo blocks.
Junior Alea Minnich had five kills and senior Katelyn Rulli four.
BIG HITTER
Payne is the hitter opposing teams are looking to stop, but she knows there are other weapons on the team.
“Alea, Katelyn and Caroline (Mullet) are all good hitters. We have some variety and that makes us harder to defend,” Payne said.
Payne had 378 kills on the season, Minnich 171, Rulli 155, junior Alison Knepp 114 and Mullet 107.
Mullet dished out 26 setting assists.
Freshman Macy Lengacher recorded 10 digs, junior Kendal Miller and Clark both six.
NorthWood is on a roll, winning 28 consecutive matches since falling to Penn back on Aug. 24.
“We have only lost two sets since our last defeat,” Laidig said.
Their last set loss was to Warsaw on Oct. 3.
“We are feeding off each other and playing as a team,” Laidig said.
NorthWood has won three regional titles, the last in 2010. Others were in 1997 and 1998.
Clark doesn’t feel the team is satisfied with the sectional championship.
“This is a stepping stone. We will see where this takes us. I’m thinking blue rings (state championship),” she said.
NorthWood advanced to the championship by defeating Tippecanoe Valley 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in the semifinals. Payne had 14 kills and Rulli eight. Clark and Mullet four aces apiece. Mullet 32 assists and 11 digs, Lengacher 10 digs, Payne four blocks and sophomore Alana Lehman three.
