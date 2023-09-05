GOSHEN – In their second conference match of the year, the Goshen’s women’s volleyball team allowed 15 aces in a three-set defeat to Mishawaka High.
“They’re really consistent, and we understood that if we struggled offensively or defensively, we would be in trouble,” head coach Melanie Hochstetler said. “We came out in trouble with the service, and once that picked up, the offense was struggling ... it was tough tonight.”
The tempo of the match was decided in the first fourteen points of the game, with Mishawaka putting together a 12-2 run before the RedHawks picked up their first kill thanks to Petra Schwartz. Kills from Addison Ross and Lauren Kinsey helped Goshen fight back to pull within five points, but up 14-9, the Cavemen picked up a few big kills and never looked back, going on to win the set 25-16.
Mya McPhail started the second set with an ace for the RedHawks — but after she followed it up with a service error, the Cavemen went on another run, this time taking a 10-3 lead until Ross drove home a decisive kill to help Goshen try to claw its way back into the game. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, the 1-0 lead from McPhail would be their only lead of the match. Five aces by assorted Mishawaka servers secured the second set for the Cavemen, as they went on to win 25-14.
Down 2-1 in the third set, Schwartz managed a massive block over the Mishawaka front line to tie it at 2. Apparently, the Cavemen took offense to it and went on to win the next seven points (including two aces from libero Ella Watford, who had six on the night), forcing Hochstetler to call a timeout down 9-2.
The RedHawks once again pulled within five, but a four point serving run featuring two Nikki Griffin aces gave the Cavemen a 16-7 lead. Goshen wasn’t done yet, though, and the RedHawks forced Mishawaka to call a timeout after Kinsey aced to cap off a 5-0 run — and on the next point, the Cavemen hit the net to allow Goshen back within four points at 18-22.
Mishawaka scored the next two points to get to match point, but with the score 24-19, Goshen refused to give up — and on one of the longest rallies of the game, highlighted by impressive, diving digs from Kinsey and Schwartz, Ross sent a screamer over the net for her ninth kill of the night.
It would be Goshen’s final point, as the Cavemen won the set 25-20 with one last kill on the next point.
“We had some really good long rallies,” Schwartz said, “and we hadn’t had a lot of those before today. It was good to see that fighting after those rallies; they weren’t just like one or two [possessions] back and forth.”
Ross’s kill was one example of that, but the game featured quite a few long points. Goshen did struggle on both sides of service, though; along with the 15 Mishawaka aces allowed, the RedHawks committed eight service errors.
Despite the scoreline, Goshen did have a few bright spots — along with the nine Ross kills, setter Schrock not only looked consistent throughout the night but had three kills late in the game to chants of “She’s our setter”. Petra Schwartz also came up big for the RedHawks with quite a few blocks along with her three kills.
With their loss tonight, Goshen drops to 10-4 on the year and 0-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference. Meanwhile, the Cavemen improve to 5-1 (1-1 NLC). The RedHawks have a quick turnaround, and will take on Wawasee away on Thursday. The match begins at 7 p.m. at Wawasee High School.