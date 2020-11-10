GOSHEN — Lois Mast still loves coaching volleyball. She thought she would coach until she wouldn’t love it anymore, but she realized that passion would always be there. It then became an internal debate on when would be the right time to step away.
That day was Tuesday.
Mast officially announced her retirement from her head coaching role at Bethany Christian on Tuesday, stepping down after 18 seasons at the helm. She also spent four years as the JV coach, giving her 22 years total within the program.
“After 20 years of coaching, you start thinking about, ‘OK, can you do this forever?’ I can’t do this forever,” Mast said. “I’ve been kind of thinking about it for a couple of years now, when the right time would be to step down. … I decided that I’d rather be done when I’m still loving it because I think if I stopped loving it, I wouldn’t be as effective.”
Bethany Christian Athletic Director Gary Chupp said in a statement that Mast’s consistent presence in the program helped make it so successful.
“Our volleyball program has been one of the most stable programs throughout the years, and that’s a reflection of the energy Lois has poured into it,” Chupp said. “But what stands out even more is the caring relationships she was able to develop with our players.”
During her 18 years as varsity head coach, Mast accumulated a record of 285-250, the most wins in program history. She had 13 winning seasons during that stretch, including the last six. The highlight of her tenure, though, came during the 2018 season.
While the Bruins entered the postseason with a 14-13 record, Bethany won three-straight games in the sectional to bring home the program’s first sectional title since 2001. They then rode that momentum to an upset victory over No. 3 Morgan Township in the regional semifinal the following weekend.
Bethany would fall short in the regional final to Pioneer, but the program had already had its most postseason success in decades by the time the Bruins fell to the Panthers.
“That was such a great finish to our season,” Mast said. “I just remember the joy of the players and just the fun that we had; the enjoyment of playing the game. I think that’s what stands out to me most.”
Mast said one of the things that makes her the proudest of her time with Bethany is seeing former players stay involved with the sport after high school. All three of Mast's assistant coaches this past season were former players of hers.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have several players come back and coach with me, off-and-on,” Mast said. “For me, that’s very rewarding. I’m glad they enjoyed it enough that they wanted to continue in that way. To me, that’s been the real meaningful part of coaching.”
Mast will continue to teach physical education at New Paris Elementary. She plans on attending as many Bethany volleyball matches as she can, but just not from the sidelines.
“I’m really grateful to have worked at Bethany,” Mast said. “I think it’s a great place to be. I feel like the priorities of the program and the school are in line with mine, valuing people and relationships, but also wanting to strive to excel within our program as well. I feel really fortunate to have had the opportunity to have worked with so many good people and to have worked at a place that I really value.”
