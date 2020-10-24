OSSIAN — The Bellmont Squaws volleyball team was too much for NorthWood to overcome Saturday morning as the Panthers lost 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 in the Class 3A regional semifinals at Norwell High School.
No. 1 Bellmont used their size and strength to overpower the No. 9 Panthers. Squaws freshman Delaney Lawson had multiple powerful kills throughout the match, slowing down any potential NorthWood rallies.
“In the films I watched, (Lawson) was much more inconsistent than she was (Saturday),” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig in a phone interview after the match. “You definitely don’t get a feel for how that angle of the ball is on film vs. in person. She was definitely ‘on’ today.”
Serving was also critical to the Bellmont success, as sophomore Lauren Ross rattled off multiple scoring stretches on the serve. The Squaws were also good at slowing down any NorthWood rally attempt, as that four-point run in the third set was the longest one the Panthers went on during the entire match.
“They served tough,” said Laidig of Bellmont. “They served it into our gaps, and we struggled in serve-receive some. And, our serving was not probably what we would say was one of our best serving games.”
Set two was the most competitive of the three sets. The Panthers took an early 6-3 lead in the set, but then Bellmont rallied to take a 13-9 lead. This forced NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig to call a timeout to try and slow down the Squaws momentum.
The timeout didn’t affect much, as Bellmont eventually built the lead to 17-10. That’s when the Panthers would start mounting a comeback, though, and cut the deficit to 21-19. Bellmont scored the next point to make it 22-19, and then a long rally on the next point was won by the Squaws as well. This appeared to give Bellmont all they needed, as they rode the momentum from that point to the second set victory.
“I thought there were several times in that second set, whether it was a ball handling error call on us or just a botched play where we were making a comeback and it just kind of stalled that,” Laidig said. “It’s just unfortunate that happens in volleyball, but it takes the wind out of you when you’re making those great runs.”
NorthWood went up early in the third set, but once again the Squaws withstood the Panthers. Bellmont would take a 17-10 lead before the Panthers scored four-straight to get to within three points. Unfortunately for NorthWood, the Squaws would then go on an 8-1 run to end the Panthers’ season.
In Saturday’s match, the Panthers were led by Alana Lehman’s 12 kills, with Ali Knepp adding five. Kendal Miller had 20 assists, while Miller and Macy Lengacher had 23 digs each.
NorthWood’s season comes to an end with a 26-8 record. They were runner-up in the Northern Lakes Conference and won their second-straight sectional title. They graduate eight seniors from the roster: Miller, Alea Minnich, Bre Wise, Ella Gongwer, Kennedy Hochstetler, Ali Knepp, Halle DeMien and Ali Dutkowski
“I pulled those eight seniors we have together after the game and I said this will be one you remember forever,” Laidig said. “I’m going to remember how much these girls followed the rules and came to practice and worked hard every day. After losing some key kids last year, these kids came together and the improvement they made from day one to (Saturday) is just unbelievable. So, I’ll have some really good takeaways of some kids that have some great heart.”
