Here is a look at scores featuring area volleyball teams from sectional quarterfinal action Thursday night.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN: Warsaw 3, Elkhart 1; Concord 3, Goshen 0
The Tigers ended the Lions' season with a 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 victory. Elkhart's season wraps up with a 25-7 record, which included an outright Northern Indiana Conference championship.
In the second contest of the evening, Concord swept Goshen, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13. The RedHawks' season ends with a 14-17 record.
Saturday's semifinals will see Warsaw (21-8) take on Penn (22-9) at 11 a.m., following by the Minutemen (18-10) facing Northridge (17-10). The two winners will then square off for the sectional championship that night at 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT NEW PRAIRIE: New Prairie 3, Jimtown 0
The Jimmies' season came to an end against a strong Cougars team, losing 25-17, 25-12, 25-11. Jimtown's final record is 14-18. The rest of the Sectional 19 results + bracket can be found online at ihsaa.org.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD: Wawasee 3, West Noble 0
The Warriors took care of the Chargers, 25-12, 25-15, 25-7, to advance to the sectional semifinals. West Noble's season comes to an end with an 8-20 record.
Wawasee (20-12) will play in the second semifinal game Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. against NorthWood (24-6). The first semifinal game pits Fairfield (22-9) against Lakeland (16-13) at 11 a.m. The championship match is set for 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT PRAIRIE HEIGHTS: Westview 3, Fremont 2
The Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit, winning the final two sets to cap off a dramatic 25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11 victory over the Eagles. Westview (6-23) will play the host Prairie Heights Panthers (14-13) in the second semifinal match Saturday at approx. 12:30 p.m. The first semifinal will be between Eastside (4-18) and Churubusco (20-7) at 11 a.m. The final will be at 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN: Blackhawk Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0; Elkhart Christian 3, Hamilton 0
The host Bruins found tough sledding against the No. 4-ranked Braves in Thursday's first quarterfinal game, losing 16-25, 9-25, 17-25 to bring it season to an end with an 18-9 record.
In the second quarterfinal contest, the Eagles cruised past the Marines, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13.
Saturday's semifinals will now feature Blackhawk Christian (27-4) against Fort Wayne Canterbury (2-22) at 11 a.m., followed by ECA (20-8) taking on Lakewood Park Christian (11-15) at approx. 12:30 p.m. The two winners then face off for the championship at 6 p.m.