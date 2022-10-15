Here is a look at the local prep volleyball scores from the various sectionals taking place across the area Saturday. Semifinal matches were played in the morning and early afternoon, with finals taking place at night.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN
Semifinal No. 1: Warsaw def. Penn, 3-1 (25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19)
Semifinal No. 2: Concord def. Northridge, 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10)
Final: Warsaw def. Concord, 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17)
The Tigers advance to the regional tournament hosted at LaPorte High School on Saturday, Oct. 22. From The Goshen News coverage area, Northridge's season ends with a 17-11 record, while Concord finishes at 19-11.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD
Semifinal No. 1: Fairfield def. Lakeland, 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-22)
Semifinal No. 2: NorthWood def. Wawasee, 3-1 (22-25, 25-15-, 25-16, 25-13)
Final: NorthWood def. Fairfield, 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT PRAIRIE HEIGHTS
Semifinal No. 1: Churubusco def. Eastside, 3-0
Semifinal No. 2: Prairie Heights def. Westview, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-16)
Final: Churubusco def. Prairie Heights, 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 22-25, 15-7)
It's the first volleyball sectional championship in school history for Churubusco. Westview's season ends with a 6-24 record.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Semifinal No. 1: Blackhawk Christian def. FW Canterbury, 3-0 (25-3, 25-11, 25-10)
Semifinal No. 2: Elkhart Christian Academy def. Lakewood Park Christian, 3-2 (25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 25-9, 15-7)
Final: Blackhawk def. ECA, 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-10)
ECA's season comes to an end with a 21-9 record.