The sectional pairings for the upcoming IHSAA volleyball tournament were released Sunday night.
Sectionals are scheduled to start either on Tuesday, Oct. 11 or Thursday, Oct. 13, with the semifinals slated for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15 and the finals that evening.
Regional semifinals and finals will then be played on Oct. 22. The semistate games will be on Oct. 29, and the four state title games will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie.
Below are the sectional pairings for schools in The Goshen News coverage area. Full brackets can be found online at ihsaa.org.
Note: records reflective of matches played through Oct. 2. The story will be updated online with dates and times of the matches once those become available.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN (6 teams)
Match 1: Elkhart (23-6) vs. Warsaw (19-8)
Match 2: Concord (16-9) vs. Goshen (14-14)
Match 3: Penn (19-9) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Northridge (17-9) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT NEW PRAIRIE (6 teams)
Match 1: Jimtown (12-15) vs. New Prairie (22-6)
Match 2: South Bend Clay (10-19) vs. South Bend Saint Joseph (13-15)
Match 3: Mishawaka Marian (7-20) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: South Bend Washington (3-13) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD (5 teams)
Match 1: Wawasee (18-11) vs. West Noble (9-14)
Match 2: Fairfield (19-7) vs. Lakeland (13-10)
Match 3: NorthWood (22-6) vs. Match 1 winner
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT PRAIRIE HEIGHTS (6 teams)
Match 1: Central Noble (6-15) vs. Eastside (3-15)
Match 2: Fremont (8-13) vs. Westview (6-17)
Match 3: Churubusco (18-7) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Prairie Heights (13-12) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
CLASS 1A, SEECTIONAL 51 AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN (6 teams)
Match 1: Bethany Christian (17-7) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (24-3)
Match 2: Elkhart Christian Academy (18-6) vs. Hamilton (1-9)
Match 3: Fort Wayne Canterbury (1-19) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Lakewood Park Christian (10-13) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner