The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming state volleyball tournament Sunday as the state celebrates the 50th year of said tournament.
The No. 1 team in the state, Penn (30-0), will begin its journey to a state title in Class 4A at Sectional 4, which is hosted by Concord. The Kingsmen will play Goshen in the first match on Thursday, Oct. 14. Warsaw plays Elkhart in the second match that day, with the winner of Penn-Goshen playing Concord and the Warsaw-Elkhart winner taking on Northridge in semifinal matches.
In Class 3A, one of the top teams in the area this year will have to win three matches to bring home Sectional 21 hardware for a third-straight season. No. 5 (Class 3A) NorthWood (25-2) will open with Lakeland. The winner of that match will play Wawasee in the semifinal. NorthWood and Wawasee played in a five-set thriller in last year’s sectional final, with the Panthers winning 3-2. Sectional 21 is hosted by Lakeland this year.
Fairfield will also be looking for its third-straight sectional title when they play in Class 2A, Sectional 36 at Central Noble. The Falcons (14-8) had some luck with the draw, earning a bye into the semifinals. They await the winner of the Central Noble-Westview winner.
Finally, in Class 1A, Bethany Christian will travel all the way to Fort Wayne to play in Sectional 51 action, hosted by Blackhawk Christian. The Bruins (10-18) will have to win three matches to bring home the trophy. Their postseason run starts with a county rival in Elkhart Christian Academy.
The volleyball state tournament officially begins across the state on Tuesday, Oct. 12, although most sectionals begin Thursday, Oct. 14 and feature semifinal and championships matches on Saturday, Oct. 16. Regional hosts for Goshen News sectionals are LaPorte (4A), Bellmont (3A), Bremen (2A) and Culver Community (1A). North semi-states will be played at either Huntington North or Frankfort, and the state finals are set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University.
Notes:
—Full brackets are online at ihsaa.org.
—Records are as of Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
—Rankings based on where they’re at in the class.
—Not all dates/times for games have yet to be announced. This story will be updated online when those become available.
—Dates that matches can be played on: Oct. 12, 14, 16
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT CONCORD
Match 1: No. 1 Penn (30-0) vs. Goshen (8-19), Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Warsaw (17-13) vs. Elkhart (18-10), Oct. 14, approx. 7:00 p.m.
Match 3: Concord (19-8) vs. Match 1 winner, Oct. 16, 11:00 a.m.
Match 4: Northridge (15-14) vs. Match 2 winner, Oct. 16, approx. 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT LAKELAND
Match 1: West Noble (4-18) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (17-9)
Match 2: No. 5 NorthWood (25-2) vs. Lakeland (7-14)
Match 3: Jimtown (12-13) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Wawasee (19-6) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 36 AT CENTRAL NOBLE
Match 1: Central Noble (1-21) vs. Westview (8-15), Oct. 14, 6:00 p.m.
Match 2: Churubusco (12-13) vs. Eastside (9-12), Oct. 14, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Match 3: Fairfield (14-8) vs. Match 1 winner, Oct. 16, 11:00 a.m.
Match 4: Prairie Heights (19-6) vs. Match 2 winner, Oct. 16, approx. 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN
Match 1: Blackhawk Christian (18-10) vs. Fremont (5-15)
Match 2: Bethany Christian (10-18) vs. Elkhart Christian Academy (16-9)
Match 3: Hamilton (0-11) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Lakewood Park Christian (17-6) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
