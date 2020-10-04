The 2020 IHSAA volleyball sectional brackets were released Sunday night. Here’s a quick look at what the brackets look like for local teams. The matches will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Thursday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 17. This story will be updated once times are announced for each location.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT WARSAW
Defending sectional champion: Penn
Oct. 13:
Goshen vs. Elkhart
Concord vs. Northridge
Oct. 15:
Goshen/Elkhart winner vs. Warsaw
Concord/Northridge winner vs. Penn
Oct. 17
Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT TIPPECANOE VALLEY
Defending sectional champion: NorthWood
Oct. 13:
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Jimtown
West Noble vs. Wawasee
Oct. 15:
Tippecanoe Valley/Jimtown winner vs. NorthWood
West Noble/Wawasee winner vs. Lakeland
Oct. 17:
Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 36 AT FAIRFIELD
Defending sectional champion: Fairfield
Oct. 13:
Central Noble vs. Fairfield
Eastside vs. Prairie Heights
Oct. 15:
Central Noble/Fairfield vs. Westview
Eastside/Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco
Oct. 17:
Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN
Defending sectional champion: Lakewood Park Christian
Oct. 13:
Bethany Christian vs. Fremont
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton
Oct. 15:
Bethany/Fremont winner vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
LPC/Hamilton vs. Elkhart Christian
Oct. 17:
Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15
