Delany Ford Goshen volleyball 9 22 20

Goshen sophomore Delany Ford (12) tries to tip the ball over the net and over the outstretched arms of NorthWood senior Ali Knepp (7) and junior Alana Lehman (15) in the second set of the teams’ match on Sept. 22 in Nappanee.

 Austin Hough | The Goshen News

The 2020 IHSAA volleyball sectional brackets were released Sunday night. Here’s a quick look at what the brackets look like for local teams. The matches will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Thursday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 17. This story will be updated once times are announced for each location.

CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT WARSAW

Defending sectional champion: Penn

Oct. 13:

Goshen vs. Elkhart

Concord vs. Northridge

Oct. 15:

Goshen/Elkhart winner vs. Warsaw

Concord/Northridge winner vs. Penn

Oct. 17

Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT TIPPECANOE VALLEY

Defending sectional champion: NorthWood

Oct. 13:

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Jimtown

West Noble vs. Wawasee

Oct. 15:

Tippecanoe Valley/Jimtown winner vs. NorthWood

West Noble/Wawasee winner vs. Lakeland

Oct. 17:

Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 36 AT FAIRFIELD

Defending sectional champion: Fairfield

Oct. 13:

Central Noble vs. Fairfield

Eastside vs. Prairie Heights

Oct. 15:

Central Noble/Fairfield vs. Westview

Eastside/Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco

Oct. 17:

Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15

CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN

Defending sectional champion: Lakewood Park Christian

Oct. 13:

Bethany Christian vs. Fremont

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton

Oct. 15:

Bethany/Fremont winner vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

LPC/Hamilton vs. Elkhart Christian

Oct. 17:

Sectional final featuring the two winners from Oct. 15

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

