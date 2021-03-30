SYRACUSE — West Noble was able to pick up a pair of victories in its first track meet of the season Tuesday against Wawasee. The Charger girls won 78-52, while the boys won 100-23. It was the first track meet in two years for both West Noble teams after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
“We were ready,” West Noble boys track coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We’ve been practicing. The kids went through all of the beginning practices last year, so there were a lot of them that were pretty eager to get started. It was fun to watch. The kids did a nice job.”
“I was talking with coach Mawhorter earlier this week, and I said, ‘It’ll be nice to just to get back, get the girls back and get outside,’” West Noble girls track coach John Marano added. “Just amazing; the girls did a wonderful job for their first meet. Very exciting for both teams, really, just to see everyone compete.”
GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 78, WAWASEE 52
Yose Haro-Rodriguez led the West Noble girls, winning in four events: 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay. There were some other girls that stood out to Marano as well.
“Yose Haro-Rodriguez did a wonderful job,” Marano said. “We had multiple people: Mackensy Mabie, Emily Mawhorter, Sherlyn Torres — they did a wonderful job for us. Those were big, key people for us.”
For Wawasee, Dylan Konieczny had a strong day, winning in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Teammate Emma Yoder also had maybe the most impressive performance of the day, winning the discus throw with a toss of 111-04 feet. Warriors coach Jose Lopez said that distance broke the freshman program record and is only 14 feet away from the program record altogether.
“That’s a superstar right there in the making if she keeps that up,” said Lopez of Yoder. “She hasn’t even learned how to throw the correct way yet, so she’s going to be something else if she keeps it up.”
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 100, WAWASEE 23
Jalen Gonzalez was one of many highlights for the West Noble boys Tuesday. He was victorious in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, on the 4x100-meter relay team and also won the long jump. Also winning four events was Isaac Flora in the 400-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay and the pole vault.
It was a well-balanced effort across the board from the Chargers, winning 14 of 16 events.
“I thought everybody did well,” Mawhorter said. “We came in here knowing we had a decent person in almost every event, but there were a lot of kids in the seconds and the thirds that were a lot better than what we thought they could. They did really well; I would never have thought we would score 100 points. We lost a really good group of kids (last year) that had led these guys, so them stepping up and being able to do some of this on their own was really impressive.”
Wawasee’s two wins came in the 800-meter run (Ben Haines) and 100-meter hurdles (Mason Shoemaker). Warriors coach Frank Pizana knows he has a young team this year, and so getting his runners ready for the end of the season is what he’s focused on.
“We are really racing against the clock and getting those times to get faster,” Pizana said. “When we get to conference, my goal is to get those guys out of sectionals and then advance them to regionals. So, ideally, it would be nice to take a group of six or seven to regionals. That would be nice with what we have, but it’s going to be up to how much we improve each time out.”
West Noble vs. Wawasee boys and girls track meet — winners
Boys:
100-meter dash: Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble, 11.61 seconds
200-meter dash: Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble, 23.14 seconds
400-meter dash: Isaac Flora, West Noble, 54.72 seconds
800-meter run: Ben Haines, Wawasee, 2:11.43
1,600-meter run: Coy Wolheter, West Noble, 4:57.00
3,200-meter run: Grant Flora, West Noble, 10:36.83
100-meter hurdles: Mason Shoemaker, Wawasee, 19.28 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Nathan Shaw, West Noble, 46.5 seconds
4x100-meter relay: Nolan Parks, Jalen Gonzalez, Hunter Foreman and Braxton Pruitt, West Noble, 45.80 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Austin Cripe, Isaac Flora, Jesus Marin and Coy Wolheter, West Noble, 3:43.00
4x800-meter relay: Coy Wolheter, Chris Miller, Grant Flora and Isaac Flora, West Noble, 9:18.27
High jump: Austin Cripe, West Noble, 5-08 feet
Pole vault: Isaac Flora, West Noble, 9-00 feet
Long jump: Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble, 19-11 feet
Shotput: Lucas Baker, West Noble, 40-04 feet
Discus throw: Lucas Baker, West Noble, 124-11 feet
Final team scores: West Noble 100, Wawasee 23
Girls:
100-meter dash: Kaydence Shepherd, Wawasee, 14.77 seconds
200-meter dash: Yose Haro-Rodriguez, West Noble, 28.28 seconds
400-meter dash: Yose Haro-Rodriguez, West Noble, 1:04.41 seconds
800-meter run: Erin Shoemaker, West Noble, 2:45.00
1,600-meter run: Thalia Parson, West Noble, 6:19.28
3,200-meter run: Ruby Clark, West Noble, 13:25.59
100-meter hurdles: Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 18.09 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 52.70 seconds
4x100-meter relay: Madison Yates, Emily Mawhorter, Sherlyn Torres and Mackensy Mabie, West Noble, 54.46 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Erin Shoemaker, Emily Mawhorter, Mackensy Mabie and Yose Haro-Rodriguez, West Noble, 4:34.00
4x800-meter relay: Ruby Clark, Thalia Parson, Erin Shoemaker and Yose Haro-Rodriguez, West Noble, 11:16.11
High jump: Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 5-00 feet
Pole vault: Erin Shoemaker, West Noble, 7-00 feet
Long jump: Alissa Gill, Wawasee, 15-00.75 feet
Shotput: Madelyn Bottles, West Noble, 32-09 feet
Discus throw: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 111-04 feet
Final team scores: West Noble 78, Wawasee 52
