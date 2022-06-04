Local track athletes from Concord, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee finished up their seasons at this past weekend’s state meet at Indiana University in Bloomington. The girls’ championship meet was Friday, while the boys competed Saturday.
YODER TAKES THIRD IN DISCUS
On the girls’ side, the best performance of the schools listed above came from Wawasee sophomore Emma Yoder, who finished third in the discus with a throw of 134-03 feet.
“It feels pretty good,” said Yoder of her third-place finish. “It’s kind of exciting because I’m glad with how I’ve performed. It’s been a good year.”
Yoder came into the event seeded 8th. After all 27 competitors went through their three prelims throws, she sat in 6th place with a toss of 126-05 feet.
Her first two throws in the finals were shorter than that, going 118-3 and 124-01 feet, respectively. Everything would come together on that final toss, however, as she re-broke her own school record with her third-place mark of more than 134 feet.
She jumped from seventh place to third with the big throw.
“That’s kind of the goal every week (to break my school record), because it means you’re getting better and improving,” Yoder said. “That was a goal entering this week, and I’m glad that I got it.”
Bloomington North sophomore Hadley Lucas won the event with a toss of 147-04 feet. Senior Sara Schoonmaker from Lake Central was second at 136-10 feet.
While having a strong performance at the state meet meant a lot to Yoder, she’s still going to try and keep a chip on her shoulder in her final two seasons.
“It makes me feel pretty good (getting third at state), but I always know that anything can happen and anyone can come in, so I always keep that in mind,” Yoder said.
Relay teams from NorthWood and Northridge, as well as a high jumper from Lakeland competed in the girls meet Friday night.
For Northridge, the 4X400-meter relay of Elaina Papandrea, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Tame Baylis finished 16th with a time of 4:04.77, which was their personal best mark of the season. North Central was the champs in the event with a time of 3:52.56.
NorthWood had two relay teams competing. In the 4X100, the quartet of Hannah Chupp, Claire Payne, Megan Mikel and Elayna Yoder finished 23rd with a season-best time of 50.11 seconds. Then, the 4X800 grouping of Emilie Allen, Sydney Prenkert, Mackenzie Brewer and Savanah Slone finished 25th in a time of 10:20.04.
From Lakeland, senior Brooklyn Rettig competed in the high jump, finishing 25th after clearing five feet over the bar. She had three attempts to clear 5-02, but was unsuccessful.
MOORE HIGHLIGHTS AREA'S BOYS PERFORMERS
The only event of the weekend to feature two Goshen News coverage area athletes in it was the boys’ 3,200-meter run Saturday night. Northridge senior Jack Moore capped off his impressive final preps season by finishing fifth in the race in a time of 9:03.28. Moore remained as part of the leading group the entire race, reaching as high as second heading into the final lap.
He was joined by Goshen junior Tommy Claxton in the race, who placed 14th by finishing with a time of 9:23.81. Carmel junior Kole Mathison was the champion, running a sub-nine-minute time of 8:59.05.
Moore was one of three Northridge boys runners competing Saturday. Junior Jaxon Miller had a 12th place showing in the 800-meter run, finishing in 1:55.75. Senior Mason Floria capped his prep career with a 17th place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, running that race in a time of 40.73 seconds.
Along with Claxton running solo in the 3,200-meter run, he was part of the Goshen 4X800-meter relay team that finished 16th with a time of 7:59.67, which was more than two seconds faster than their previous best mark. Senior Cole Johnston ran the first leg of the race, with junior Luis Loera going second, Claxton third and senior Drew Hogan running the final 800 meters.
Concord had two runners Saturday. Senior Jaton Thomas was up first, competing in the 100-meter dash. Thomas finished seventh in his prelim heat with a time of 11.24 seconds, which did not advance him to the finals. It won’t be the last time the Minutemen standout runs competitively, however, as he will continue his career at Marian University in Indianapolis next spring.
About an hour after Thomas competed, fellow Concord senior Anthony Roberts participated in the 1,600-meter run. Roberts had a strong start during his run, sitting in third place with about 600 meters to go. Unfortunately for the senior, he started to slow down at that point, eventually finishing 12th with a time of 4:20.05.
The Goshen News coverage area only had one boys field event competitor in NorthWood senior Brevin Miller, who was in both the discus and shot put. It was an up-and-down day for the senior, as he finished 19th in the discus with a throw of 142-05 feet, which was an improvement of four places from his seed placing.
However, Miller had a disappointing performance in the shot put, scratching on two of his three prelim throws and only tossing 46-03.75 feet on the one that counted. It was not a good enough distance to advance him to the finals.
Miller ends his final prep season with the school record in the shot put and sectional and regional championships in the event as well.
Full results from all the events at the IHSAA state track meets can be found on the IHSAA’s website, ihsaa.org.