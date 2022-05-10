WARSAW — Warsaw finished off outright sweeps of the Northern Lakes Conference boys and girls track and field championships Tuesday at the conference title meet on their home field.
The Tiger girls won their 17th-straight NLC title by scoring 191 team points. The Northridge girls were second place, while NorthWood took third, mirroring the top three of the regular season standings for the conference as well.
Meanwhile, the Warsaw boys won with 168 team points scored. Concord was second with 134.5 points as a team, while Mishawaka was a close third at 131.
Despite Warsaw sweeping the team titles, many Elkhart County athletes had standout performances.
CONCORD’S THOMAS WINS THREE EVENTS
Concord senior Jaton Thomas continued to be the king of the sprints in the NLC, winning the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the final leg of the 4X100-meter dash victory for the Minutemen.
It was his run in the relay that was the most dramatic, as he grabbed the baton trailing Mishawaka by about 10 meters. He was able to use his pure athleticism and speed to catch the Cavemen runner, edging him out by 0.08 seconds to win the closest race of the night.
“To pass him,” said Thomas was what was going through his mind when he grabbed the baton. “I knew I could, and that’s what I did. I knew we were going to be behind going into the 4X1. I knew that Mishawaka or Northridge was going to be ahead of us because they have a faster time. They run their fast guys earlier in the race, so I knew I’d have to play catch-up.
“So, the fact I knew I had to play catch-up, it made it easier to do it.”
Thomas was a state qualifier in the 200 last year and has aspirations to make state in that event, as well as the 100. He feels like his performances Tuesday have set him up nicely for the postseason, which begins with sectionals next Thursday in Goshen.
“It feels good knowing that it puts me in a good place for sectionals,” said Thomas of his performance Tuesday. “It makes me more ready and more confident.”
FLORIA SWEEPS BOYS HURDLES
Like Thomas, Northridge senior Mason Floria has goals to make state in both of his primary events, the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He got off to a strong start with those goals by winning both events Tuesday.
In the 110, he was able to edge out Warsaw’s Andrew Frush by 0.21 seconds, pumping his chest as he crossed the line first.
“I wasn’t happy with my prelim race; I was kind of a mess,” said Floria of the 110 hurdles race. “And I feel like, during that final, I just relaxed and everything came together. It’s nice when that happens.”
Floria cruised to a more comfortable win in the 300, winning by more than a second over Warsaw’s Aiden Woods.
“I feel like I was good in that last half of the race,” Floria said. “I just need to focus on the first half; I’ve been doing that all year. I wasn’t totally trying to get a new record; it wasn’t that big of a deal because everyone moves on to sectionals. I think I’m still ranked first in the region, so I can’t wait to get to state and get pushed there.”
ROBERTS WINS DRAMATIC 1600 RACE
In a night of dramatic races, Concord senior Anthony Roberts and Northridge junior Jaxon Miller provided a close finish in the boys 1,600-meter run.
Roberts led the majority of the race, but Miller gave a big push in the final lap to take a slight lead heading into the final 150 meters. This created a sprint to the finish, with Roberts just getting ahead of Miller to win by 0.24 seconds.
“I just wanted to get out and lead,” said Roberts of his strategy for the race. “My kick is still pretty strong, but it seems sometimes when I get to the last 100 meters, I’m not able to pull through and get the place I want. I was able to just lead the race and finish strong. When I was getting to the last 200 meters, I was in definite pain, but I had a strong mindset and kept pushing through.”
YODER LEADS NORTHWOOD GIRLS
NorthWood freshman Elayna Yoder had a similar performance to Concord’s Thomas, winning the girls 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and anchoring the 4X100-meter relay team.
Yoder was happy with her performances as she gets ready for next Tuesday’s sectional meet at Warsaw.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” said Yoder of her three wins Tuesday. “I went into it not really expecting much, but winning three events helps my confidence, especially going into sectionals.”
OTHER GOSHEN NEWS AREA WINNERS
The Goshen boys team had two winners, claiming a team title in the 4X800-meter relay and individually with Drew Hogan in the 800-meter run.
Northridge senior Jack Moore continued his dominance in the 3,200-meter run, winning the race by more than 28 seconds in a time of 9:13.52.
Finally, the Wawasee girls team had two field event winners. Sophomore Emma Yoder won the discus with a toss of 130-09.50 feet, while senior Dylan Konieczny was a champion in the long jump with a leap of 16-05.50 feet.
2022 NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET — Event winners and final team standings
GIRLS:
100-meter dash: Elayna Yoder, NorthWood, 12.88 seconds
200-meter dash: Elayna Yoder, NorthWood, 26.52 seconds
400-meter dash: Sara Beshara, Mishawaka, 1:00.65
800-meter run: Ava Knight, Warsaw, 2:21.10
1,600-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 5:13.30
3,200-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 11:34.12
100-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 16.38 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Aumrie Heckaman, Plymouth, 48.67 seconds
4X100-meter relay: NorthWood (Hannah Chupp, Claire Payne, Megan Mikel and Elayna Yoder), 50.41 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Warsaw (Rylee Burns, Ava Knight, Mikayla Mimnaugh and Wini Barnett), 4:03.86
4X800-meter relay: Warsaw (Ella Laput, Ava Knight, Amanda Lusinde and Wini Barnett), 9:50.63
Shot put: Abby Sanner, Warsaw, 41-00 feet
Discus throw: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 130-09.50 feet
Long jump: Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 16-05.50 feet
High jump: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-04 feet
Pole vault: Josie Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-06 feet
Final girls team standings:
- Warsaw, 191 points
- Northridge, 118.5
- NorthWood, 106
- Concord, 88
- Mishawaka, 85.5
- Wawasee, 60
- Plymouth, 58
- Goshen, 24
BOYS:
100-meter dash: Jaton Thomas, Concord, 11.13 seconds
200-meter dash: Jaton Thomas, Concord, 22.58 seconds
400-meter dash: Jeremy Johnson, Warsaw, 50.48 seconds
800-meter run: Drew Hogan, Goshen, 1:58.11
1,600-meter run: Anthony Roberts, Concord, 4:21.17
3,200-meter run: Jack Moore, Northridge, 9:13.52
110-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, Northridge, 15.53 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, Northridge, 40.26 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Concord (Jaron Thomas, DaeSean Emerson, Jack D’Arcy and Jaton Thomas), 43.71 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Warsaw (Morgan Johnson, Andrew Frush, Colton Martin and Jeremy Johnson), 3:28.55
4X800-meter relay: Goshen (Cole Johnston, Luis Loera, Tommy Claxton and Drew Hogan), 8:14.26
Shot put: Noah Chew, Warsaw, 49-06.50 feet
Discus throw: Trace Stookey, Warsaw, 146-10 feet
Long jump: Trey Woods, Mishawaka, 20-08.75 feet
High jump: Benjamin Brander, Warsaw, 6-01 feet
Pole vault: Morgan Johnson, Warsaw, 12-06 feet
Final boys team standings:
- Warsaw, 168
- Concord, 134.5
- Mishawaka, 131
- Northridge, 97.33
- Goshen, 88.33
- NorthWood, 75.83
- Plymouth, 21
- Wawasee, 14
