WARSAW — The Warsaw girls and Northridge boys track teams completed outright Northern Lakes Conference champions at the conference meet Tuesday at Warsaw High School.
The host Tigers scored 205 team points to win on the girls side, while the Raiders boys tallied 170 points for the win. Both programs went 7-0 in regular season NLC competitions as well.
FLORIA SWEEPS HURDLES
Northridge junior Mason Floria was also a two-time NLC winner, winning both hurdle races. He won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.47 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.87 seconds. The 300-meter time was the second-fastest in school history and more than a second faster that Floria’s personal best.
“It feels great,” Floria said. “This is something I felt like I could accomplish, but maybe for next year. I ran better than I thought I would.”
BACH, RUMFELT DOMINATE THROWS
Northridge senior Carter Bach and Zaryn Rumfelt went first and second, respectively, in the discus and shot put throws.
Bach won the discus with a throw of 149-05 feet, while Rumfelt tossed 138-08 feet in the event. In the discus, Bach threw 50-06 feet and Rumfelt threw 49-02 feet.
“Every meet, I come in with the mindset of ‘Nothing less than first place,’" Bach said. "That’s been my goal since I started my freshman year.”
“It’s a lot of fun to be able to come out here and go 1-2 and not lose to any other schools, both of us,” Rumfelt added. “It’s pretty fun.”
HOGAN WINS TWO FOR GOSHEN
Goshen junior Drew Hogan won two of the more dramatic races of the night, running the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay and then claiming individual gold in the 1,600-meter run.
In the relay race, Hogan grabbed the baton with his team in third place, trailing Mishawaka and Northridge. After the first 400 meters of his run, Hogan remained in third place. It would be the final 400, though, were Hogan would make his move.
He quickly passed Northridge’s Micah Wieland, moving into second place. As Hogan picked up his pace, Mishawaka’s Levi Hall started slowing down. This allowed Hogan to pass the Cavemen senior on the final turn. Hogan then out-sprinted Hall to the finish, winning by 0.16 seconds.
“Going into the last lap, I surged the first 100 (meters),” Hogan said. “And then, with 300 meters left, I just go. It’s going to feel booty, but you just have to go.”
Hogan ran a similar race in the 1,600-meter run, taking the lead on the final lap and winning a sprint to the finish over Tanner Stiver from Warsaw.
THOMAS WINS FOR CONCORD
Concord picked up winners in back-to-back events on the meet calendar.
Minutemen junior Jaton Thomas was the 200-meter champion, coming out of the sixth lane to win with a time of 23.13 seconds.
“About the first 150, you have to try and get out there and try and get in front and pace yourself,” Thomas said. “The next 50, you’ve got to picture yourself where you are and go from there. … It’s unbelievable. This is my first year (running track). It feels great.”
OTHER LOCAL WINNERS
- Brad Demitruk, NorthWood, pole vault, 13-08
- Chris Taylor, Northridge, 100-meter dash and final leg of the 4x100-meter relay
- Avah Devoe, Goshen, long jump, 15-08.25 feet
- Jack Moore, Northridge, 3,200-meter run, 9:27.00
2021 NLC Boys and Girls track championships — winners
Boys:
100-meter dash: Chris Taylor, Northridge, 11.12 seconds
200-meter dash: Jaton Thomas, Concord, 23.13
400-meter dash: Troy Crooks, Mishawaka, 51.47 seconds
800-meter run: Tanner Stiver, Warsaw, 1:59.44
110-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, Northridge, 15.47 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, Northridge, 40.87
1,600-meter run: Drew Hogan, Goshen, 4:28.44
3,200-meter run: Jack Moore, Northridge, 9:27.00
4x100-meter run: Taylor Tidwell, Ty Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Chris Taylor, Northridge, 44.43 seconds
4x400-meter run: Max Micola, Mark Crooks, Troy Crooks and Dylan Wise, Mishawaka, 3:31.96
4x800-meter run: Cole Johnston, Tommy Claxton, Kovan Drenth and Drew Hogan, Goshen, 8:18.75
Shot put: Carter Bach, Northridge, 50-06 feet
Discus: Carter Bach, Northridge, 149-05 feet
Pole vault: Brad Demitruk, NorthWood, 13-08 feet
High jump: Cameron Harness, Warsaw, 6 feet
Long jump: Davonn Parker, Mishawaka, 21-10 feet
Final team standings:
- Northridge, 171 points
- Warsaw, 140
- Mishawaka, 114
- Concord, 103
- NorthWood, 76.5
- Goshen, 65.5
- Plymouth, 44
- Wawasee, 14
Girls:
100-meter dash: Lilly Boston, Warsaw, 12.93 seconds
200-meter dash: Amber Schrameyer, Plymouth, 26.92 seconds
400-meter dash: Sarah Beshara, Mishawaka, 1:00.33
800-meter run: Wini Barnett, Warsaw, 2:26.39 seconds
100-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 15.61 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 48.64 seconds
1,600-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 5:51.06
3,200-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 12:03.71
4x100-meter run: Avery Fitzgerald, Lilly Boston, Baylee Duncan and Kendra Love, Warsaw, 51.69 seconds
4x400-meter run: Adree Beckham, Ava Knight, Sarah Kratzsch and Wini Barnett, Warsaw, 4:07.87
4x800-meter run: Ava Knight, Wini Barnett, Amanda Lusinde and Adree Beckham, Warsaw, 9:57.04
Shot put: Sydney Rice, Plymouth, 37-06 feet
Discus: Abby Sanner, Warsaw, 120-06 feet
Pole vault: Josie Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-04 feet
High jump: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-02 feet
Long jump: Avah Devoe, Goshen, 15-08 feet
Final team standings:
- Warsaw, 205 points
- Northridge, 124
- Mishawaka, 106
- Plymouth, 76.7
- NorthWood, 67.7
- Concord, 60.7
- Goshen, 51.7
- Wawasee, 39.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.