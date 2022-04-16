MIDDLEBURY — It may have been a little chilly, but the sun was out and there was minimal wind to speak of for most of the 2022 Carmon Cripe Relays Saturday — which is a lot better than it is most years.
Once the final events were contested at Northridge High School, it wound up being the Penn girls and Mishawaka boys leaving with the team titles. The host Raiders finished third in both the boys and girls standings.
Thirteen girls programs were on hand to compete along with eight boys teams.
It was the first time the Northridge girls team had competed all year. All previously scheduled meets for the Raiders had been postponed or canceled due to the weather.
“I was a little nervous looking at the forecast, so it was actually nice to get a meet in and just compete,” Northridge girls track head coach Trisha King said.
The Raider girls were victorious in three events Saturday, including the two non-traditional relay races: the 800-meter sprint medley and distance medley. In the sprint — which is ran in increments of 100, 100, 200 and 400 meters — the team of Elaina Papandrea, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Ella Hoefer won in a time of 2:01.06.
Then, in the grueling distance medley relay — which consists of runs of 800, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters — the quartet of Tame Baylis, Clare Ritchie, Emma Long and Haylee Hile won with a time of 23:14.68.
Northridge’s third victory on the girls side came in a more traditional event, as Alyssa Sloop won the 100-meter hurdles in a solid 17.03 seconds.
“A lot of this was experimental because we didn’t have times to go off of,” King said. “We wanted to see what girls could do in the cold and the wind. We put together some relays that we loaded up so we knew that they would be really competitive. We tested out some other girls that we wanted to see times for. All the relays were impressive for me (Saturday).”
For the Northridge boys, senior Jack Moore continued his strong start to the season with a victory in the 1,600-meter run. That would be the only event the Raiders would win individually.
“Not only are the kids starting to figure out how to run, but the coaches also are starting to see which people are going to fall into which positions as the season goes on,” Northridge boys track head coach Aaron Brick said. “It’s nice to see a lot of other teams and their competition as we venture through the rest of the regular season, the relays season and the state meet.”
LAKELAND WINS FOUR EVENTS
Although Lakeland didn’t score a lot of team points Saturday, they still were able to earn some individual wins along the way.
The Lakers swept the pole vault event, as Emma Schiffli won the girls’ title and Wyatt Priestley the boys. Schiffli won with a height of nine feet, while Priestley cleared 11 feet to take top honors.
On the track, Lakeland picked up two victories in boys races. The 4X200-meter relay team of Gonzolo Rubio, Dom Lawrence, Andre Thompson and Owen Troyer won comfortably with a time of 1:35.54. Lawrence also picked up a win in the 110-meter hurdles (15.74 seconds).
The team scoring was not like a traditional track meet, as the performances of everyone from a respective school in an event was tallied for the team score. That’s why that even though Lawrence was the top individual, Mishawaka earned the 10 first-place team points in the hurdles because they had two runners finish third and fourth in the event in Kanaan Jewett and Dylan Wise, respectively.
OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Elkhart had a strong showing in the field events, as senior Mady Axsom won in both the girls’ high jump and long jump. On the boys’ side, Ty’Shaun Williams swept the throwing events, winning both shot put and discus throw.
The Mishawaka boys won three individual events: the distance medley relay, the high jump and the long jump. The Penn girls had winners in the 1,600-meter run, 4X400-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay.
2022 CARMON CRIPE RELAYS — Final team standings and individual event winners
GIRLS
Team standings:
- Penn, 96 points
- Fort Wayne Carroll, 85
- Northridge, 79
- Mishawaka, 51
- NorthWood, 47
- Concord, 46
- Elkhart, 43
- Westview, 24
- Goshen, 21
- Lakeland, 11
- Jimtown, 4
- South Bend Riley, 0
- South Bend Trinity, 0
Individual event winners:
- 1,600-meter run: Julie Smith, Penn, 5:21.90
- 100-meter hurdles: Alyssa Sloop, Northridge, 17.03 seconds
- 4X100-meter relay: FW Carroll (Aliyah Sauder, Kahlen Tucker, Ava Leimkuhler and Dylainey Floyd), 50.57 seconds
- 4X200-meter relay: FW Carroll (Tucker, Leimkuhler, Anna Vie and Natalie Luong), 1:52.27
- 4X400-meter relay: Penn (Gigi Love, Ella Bailey, Reese Armour and Julie Smith), 4:24.23
- 4X800-meter relay: Penn (Aubrey Morgan, Julie Smith, Abby Stevens and Mary Eubank), 10:17.29
- 800-meter sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Northridge (Elaina Papandrea, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Ella Hoefer), 2:01.06
- Distance medley relay (800, 800, 1,600, 3,200): Northridge (Tame Baylis, Clare Ritchie, Emma Long and Haylee Hile), 23:14.68
- High jump: Mady Axsom, Elkhart, 5-03 feet
- Long jump: Mady Axsom, Elkhart, 16-06.50 feet
- Pole vault: Emma Schiffli, Lakeland, 9-00 feet
- Shot put: Ali Sparks, FW Carroll, 37-05.50 feet
- Discus throw: Ali Sparks, FW Carroll, 109-08 feet
BOYS
Team standings:
- Mishawaka, 99 points
- Elkhart, 89
- Northridge, 69.5
- NorthWood, 67
- Lakeland, 61
- South Bend Riley, 51
- Westview, 42.5
- South Bend Trinity, 22
Individual event winners:
- 1,600-meter run: Jack Moore, Northridge, 4:27.66
- 110-meter hurdles: Dom Lawrence, Lakeland, 15.74 seconds
- 4X100-meter relay: Elkhart (Zachary Anderson, Nathan Munson, Rodney Gates and Aalias Leonard), 44.65 seconds
- 4X200-meter relay: Lakeland (Gonzolo Rubio, Dom Lawrence, Andre Thompson and Owen Troyer), 1:35.54
- 4X400-meter relay: South Bend Riley (Robert Nabieu, Sam Taylor, Maleek Richardson and Chris Ashley), 3:40.18
- 4X800-meter relay: Elkhart (Teagan Rodriguez, Daniel Ekema, Dennis Kale and David Stansbury), 8:40.06
- 800-meter sprint medley relay: South Bend Riley (Brycen Avila, James Boyd, Antwann Simpson and Sam Taylor), 1:39.10
- Distance medley relay: Mishawaka (Toby Quintana, Dakota Jozwiak, Liam Baushke and Ryan Hoopingarner), 19:13.85
- High jump: Trey Thomas, Mishawaka, 6-00 feet
- Long jump: Trey Woods, Mishawaka, 21-01.75 feet
- Pole vault: Wyatt Priestley, Lakeland, 11-00 feet
- Shot put: Ty’Shaun Williams, Elkhart, 47-04 feet
- Discus throw: Ty’Shaun Williams, Elkhart, 145-11 feet
